Arkansas Fall Camp Notebook: Takeaways from practice No. 7
Arkansas had its seventh practice of fall camp Friday ahead of Saturday's first scrimmage. The media was let in to view the action for 20 minutes. The team started with fastball and the ran through individual drills for the remainder of the viewing period.
Here are a few takeaways, players who were in the fastball period and tidbits:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news