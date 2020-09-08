FAYETTEVILLE — Week 4 of Arkansas’ preseason camp is well underway.

After being in shells on Monday, the Razorbacks were back on the practice fields in full pads on a relatively mild Tuesday afternoon. It is the 13th of 25 practices before their Sept. 26 opener against Georgia.

Local media was given a 15-minute viewing period, with each outlet limited to one person who was constrained to a single 6-foot box on the sideline as a COVID-19 precaution. Here are a few tidbits from that time…

(NOTE: Last week, HawgBeat was vague with its observations on which position groups were light in numbers in response to the UA’s request that the media not report which players are and aren’t at practice with the threat of losing all practice access. Today, we were told we also can’t report which positions have players missing. However, it’s worth noting that Arkansas is the only school in the SeC currently giving media members any access to practice.)

~HawgBeat was positioned on the offensive practice field Tuesday and noticed that the starting offensive line was Myron Cunningham at left tackle, Brady Latham at left guard, Beaux Limmer at center, Ryan Winkel at right guard and Dalton Wagner at right tackle. Shane Clenin also got some work at center.