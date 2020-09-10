FAYETTEVILLE — For just the second time during the Sam Pittman era, Arkansas practiced inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Thursday.

Wanting to simulate a night game, the Razorbacks pushed practice back from their usual afternoon start to about 7 p.m. They got their work in under the lights and in shells - helmets and shoulder pads - on a cool Northwest Arkansas night, with temperatures in the 60s.

Last Friday was Arkansas’ final full-blown scrimmage, but there will be a “mock game” on Saturday and it’ll start at 11 a.m. to simulate a morning kickoff.

Back to Thursday, though, the media was allowed inside the stadium and given a 15- or 20-minute viewing period. As usual, each outlet was limited to one person who was constrained to a single 6-foot box on the sideline as a COVID-19 precaution. Here are a few tidbits from that time…

(NOTE: Last week, HawgBeat was vague with its observations on which position groups were light in numbers in response to the UA’s request that the media not report which players are and aren’t at practice with the threat of losing all practice access. This week, we have been told we also can’t report which positions have players missing. However, it’s worth noting that Arkansas is the only school in the SEC currently giving media members any access to practice.)

~Unlike all of the previous media viewing periods, the Razorbacks didn’t just do individual drills. We actually got a glimpse of “the good stuff” like a brief team period and 7-on-7 period. It was difficult seeing everything, though, as all media was positioned along the back of the south end zone.

~However, HawgBeat believes it got a good look at the first-team units on both sides of the ball during the team period. The offense featured Myron Cunningham at left tackle and Dalton Wagner at right tackle, as expected, but the interior had Jalen St. John at left guard, Beaux Limmer at center and Brady Latham at right guard. The wide receivers (Trey Knox, Mike Woods and Treylon Burks), quarterback (Feleipe Franks) and running back (Rakeem Boyd) were as expected, but walk-on transfer Nathan Bax was at tight end.