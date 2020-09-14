Arkansas Fall Camp Observations, Tidbits - Practice No. 16 (Sept. 14)
FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks began Week 5 of preseason camp Monday afternoon.
Arkansas hit the practice fields with mild temperatures in the low 80s while wearing shells - helmets and shoulder pads - for what is expected to be the first of five practices this week. It is practice No. 16 out of 25 before the Sept. 26 opener against Georgia.
The media was allowed to watch about 15 minutes of Monday’s practice. As usual, each outlet was limited to one person who was constrained to a single 6-foot box on the sideline as a COVID-19 precaution. Here are a few tidbits from that time…
(NOTE: The UA has asked media not to report which players are missing or have returned to practice, or position groups that are light in numbers, with the threat of losing all practice access. However, it is worth noting that Arkansas is the only school in the SEC currently giving media members any access to practice.)
~After getting a look at some team and 7-on-7 periods last Thursday, Monday’s viewing session was back to being limited to only position drills that didn’t give a great look at the depth chart or reveal much.
~True freshman Eric Thomas Jr. was spotted with the defensive ends at this practice. That is the position at which he was recruited, but he is listed on the roster as a linebacker and worked there at the beginning of camp. He even had a short stint at tight end. It seems like he’s back to his natural spot.
