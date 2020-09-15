FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks hit the practice fields in full pads Tuesday afternoon.

Still preparing for their Sept. 26 opener against Georgia, it was practice No. 17 out of 25 of preseason camp. Arkansas will practice three more times this week and time times next week before welcoming the Bulldogs to Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

For what could potentially be the final time in 2020 - a determination on in-season practices has yet to be made - the media was allowed to watch about 15 minutes of Tuesday’s practice. As usual, each outlet was limited to one person who was constrained to a single 6-foot box on the sideline as a COVID-19 precaution. Here are a few tidbits from that time…

(NOTE: The UA has asked media not to report which players are missing or have returned to practice, or position groups that are light in numbers, with the threat of losing all practice access. However, it is worth noting that Arkansas is the only school in the SEC currently giving media members any access to practice.)

~HawgBeat was positioned on the offensive practice field and had an up-close view of the offensive line. It was a spirited few periods with the group, as offensive line coach Brad Davis and head coach Sam Pittman were on them - the players on the line and the lineman giving them a scout team look - the entire time.