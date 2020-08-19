FAYETTEVILLE — For the first time during the Sam Pittman era, local media was given a glimpse of football practice Wednesday afternoon.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Arkansas took multiple precautions with the access. HawgBeat and other outlets were limited to just one person, we had to remain in a 6-foot box and were there for only about 15 minutes.

However, we still managed to come away with a few observations from the open portion of practice…

~The first thing that jumped out about the practice was the lack of loud music, which was a stark contrast to the previous staff. This was expected, as Pittman told us he usually had music only during stretch. It made hearing the coaches yelling instructions much easier.