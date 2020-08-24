FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hit the practice fields Monday afternoon for their last practice before going to full pads Tuesday.

It was a much hotter than last week, with temperatures getting into the low-90s with the heat index on the field likely higher than that.

The Razorbacks were in shells - helmets and shoulder pads with shorts - for the second time, meaning they can move to full pads in their fifth practice, which is scheduled for Tuesday.

For just the second time this fall, the media was allowed to view about 15 minutes of practice. As was the case last week, outlets were limited to one person, who were constrained to a single six-foot box for the duration of the period as a Covid-19 precaution.

Here are a few tidbits HawgBeat jotted down during that quick viewing session…

~After not being spotted last week, wide receivers Trey Knox and Tyson Morris were back at practice, but without shoulder pads. That indicates they missed at least two days and are still in the helmet-only portion of the required acclimation period.

~Knox was in a green jersey, but it is unknown what kept him out of practice. Morris’ right hand was wrapped and sources have indicated he’s dealing with a hand injury.