FAYETTEVILLE — The third week of preseason camp is underway at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks hit the practice fields in shells - helmets, shoulder pads and shorts - on a mild Monday afternoon in Northwest Arkansas, as temperatures were in the low 80s.

It was the eighth practice of 25 before the Sept. 26 opener against Georgia and Arkansas’ first since scrimmaging for the first time last Friday.

Local media was given a 15-minute viewing period, with each outlet limited to one person who was constrained to a single 6-foot box on the sideline as a COVID-19 precaution. Here are a few tidbits from that time…

(NOTE: The UA has told media not to report which players are and aren’t at practice, with the threat of revoking all practice access moving forward if we do. However, it’s worth noting that Arkansas is the only school in the SEC currently giving media members access to practice. With that being said, HawgBeat is being purposefully vague here.)

~The linebackers were very light in numbers Monday. HawgBeat counted only eight players going through drills and that includes walk-ons.