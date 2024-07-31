FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held its first practice of 2024 fall camp Wednesday on the outdoor turf and grass at the Fred W. Smith Football Center.

Media members were let in for roughly 20 minutes to get a first-look at this season's edition of the Razorbacks under fifth-year head coach Sam Pittman. While a majority of the team performed in the spring, plenty of new transfers and freshmen made their public debut in the red and white.

HawgBeat was on hand to get practice video, notes and intel, plus readers can scroll below for a full three-deep depth chart and pictures from the action.

Note: The depth chart is just order of appearance during the fastball starts period, and it is NOT an official depth chart. Fastball starts is an 11-on-11 period in which the offense runs generally four or five plays against the defense to set the tone for practice.