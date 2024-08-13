PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 12: Depth Chart, Video, Notes

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2prbUdLelhXQ3I4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held its 12th practice of 2024 fall camp on the outdoor grass and turf fields at the Fred W. Smith Football Center on Tuesday morning in Northwest Arkansas.

Arkansas allowed reporters inside to view the action for five periods of practice, which featured individual drills and fastball starts. The temperature outside was in the low-to-mid 70s.

HawgBeat was on hand to get practice video, notes and intel, plus readers can scroll below for a full three-deep depth chart (looking a lot different, which has become normal) and pictures from the action.

Visit The Trough premium message board for updates from practice, click the YouTube link to watch video.

FULL FALL CAMP Q&A ON THE TROUGH PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD

Note: The depth chart is just order of appearance during the fastball starts period, and it is NOT an official depth chart. Fastball starts is an 11-on-11 period in which the offense runs generally four or five plays against the defense to set the tone for practice.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

-----------------------

FIRST TEAM

First Team Offense
Position, No. Player Height/Weight Class

QB, #10

Taylen Green

6'6"/230 lbs

R-Jr

RB, #22

Ja'Quinden Jackson

6'2"/233 lbs

R-Sr

TE, #9

Luke Hasz

6'3"/241 lbs

So

WR, #2

Andrew Armstrong

6'4"/202 lbs

*R-Sr

WR, #17

CJ Brown

6'1"/193 lbs

Fr

WR, #6

Isaiah Sategna

5'11"/185 lbs

R-So

LT, #55

Fernando Carmona Jr.

6'5"/322 lbs

R-Jr

LG, #76

E'Marion Harris

6'7"/300 lbs

R-So

C, #63

Addison Nichols

6'5"/329 lbs

R-So

RG, #72

Joshua Braun

6'6"/338 lbs

R-Sr

RT, #54

Keyshawn Blackstock

6'5"/324 lbs

R-Jr
* - final season of eligibility
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9hcmthbnNhcy1mYWxsLWNhbXAtcHJhY3RpY2Utbm8tMTItZGVw dGgtY2hhcnQtdmlkZW8tbm90ZXMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGYXJrYW5zYXMtZmFsbC1jYW1wLXByYWN0aWNlLW5vLTEyLWRl cHRoLWNoYXJ0LXZpZGVvLW5vdGVzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzMmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK