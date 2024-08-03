Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 4: Notes, Gallery
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held its fourth practice of 2024 fall camp Saturday evening on the outdoor grass and turf fields at the Fred W. Smith Football Center in Northwest Arkansas.
Arkansas was sporting shoulder pads for the second day in a row and the media was allowed in for six periods of practice. We were able to see five periods of individual drills and one period of 1-on-1s and inside zone drills. There was not fastball period, which means there's no depth chart from Saturday's practice.
Visit The Trough premium message board for updates from practice, click the YouTube links to watch video.
-----------------------
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news