ago football Edit

Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 9: Depth Chart, Video, Notes

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzNndnlhUVBEZHpvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas football team held its ninth practice of 2024 fall camp Friday morning on the outdoor grass and turf fields at the Fred W. Smith Football Center in Northwest Arkansas.

After holding its first closed scrimmage of fall camp Thursday, the Razorbacks were back to a normal practice format sporting spider pads Friday.

Arkansas allowed the media inside for four periods of practice, which featured individual drills and fastball starts.

HawgBeat was on hand to get practice video, notes and intel, plus readers can scroll below for a full three-deep depth chart (looking a lot different) and pictures from the action.

Visit The Trough premium message board for updates from practice, click the YouTube link to watch video.

FULL FALL CAMP Q&A ON THE TROUGH PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD

Note: The depth chart is just order of appearance during the fastball starts period, and it is NOT an official depth chart. Fastball starts is an 11-on-11 period in which the offense runs generally four or five plays against the defense to set the tone for practice.

-----------------------

FIRST TEAM

First Team Offense
Position, No. Player Height/Weight Class

QB, #10

Taylen Green

6'6"/230 lbs

R-Jr

RB, #22

Ja'Quinden Jackson

6'2"/233 lbs

R-Sr

TE, #30

Var'keyes Gumms

6'3"/245 lbs

R-Jr

WR, #4

Isaac TeSlaa

6'4"/217 lbs

*Sr

WR, #17

CJ Brown

6'1"/193 lbs

Fr

WR, #6

Isaiah Sategna

5'11"/185 lbs

R-So

LT, #55

Fernando Carmona Jr.

6'5"/322 lbs

R-Jr

LG, #56

Amaury Wiggins

6'3"/306 lbs

R-Jr

C, #63

Addison Nichols

6'5"/329 lbs

R-So

RG, #72

Joshua Braun

6'6"/338 lbs

R-Sr

RT, #54

Keyshawn Blackstock

6'5"/324 lbs

R-Jr
* - final season of eligibility
