Down 29-27 with fourth-and-7 on its own 40-yard line and 3:25 left in the game, Arkansas elected to punt the ball away to Missouri and the Tigers converted a first down to end the Hogs' hopes of a win. Head coach Sam Pittman trusted his defense, which had forced two punts and a missed field goal on the previous three drives, but the group wasn't able to hold when it needed to the most. The win for Missouri made it bowl eligible and the loss for Arkansas was its sixth of the year. Missouri out-gained the Razorbacks 463-306 in total yards and the Tigers averaged 7.3 yards per play in the contest. Quarterback Brady Cook ran for a career-high 135 yards and one score. KJ Jefferson threw for 193 yards, two scores and one interception on the afternoon. He also added 38 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Rocket Sanders rushed for just 47 yards on 10 carries and he fell short of Ole Miss' Quinshon Judkins for the SEC rushing title. Seven sacks and strong rush defense by the Tigers made a big difference in the game. The Hogs had just 113 rushing yards compared to 226 by Missouri. Here's a recap of Friday's loss for the Razorbacks:

First Half

After a three-and-out by the Hogs on their first drive, Missouri's Brady Cook kept the ball on a read option on the first play and ran it 27 yards down the left sideline. The Tigers made it just three yards outside of the red zone and that's where they sent out Harrison Mevis to kick a 40-yard field goal that put Missouri up 3-0 with 9:34 left in the opening quarter. Arkansas drove down the field running the rock on eight of nine plays, but it was a 37-yard connection between Jefferson and Matt Landers that highlighted the possession. Jefferson kept it himself for a 3-yard score to cap off a 9-play, 75-yard scoring drive that put the Hogs up 7-3. Missouri bounced right back with a 7-play, 75-yard drive that featured Cook going 4-5 passing with 69 yards through the air. Cody Schrader punched it in from three yards out to put the Tigers back on top, 10-7. Following Arkansas' second three-and-out, Cook completed a 55-yard pass to Dominic Lovett on the second play of Missouri's drive. Three plays later, on the first play of the second quarter, Cook scampered nine yards to put the Tigers on top 17-7. Despite taking a pair of sacks on the next drive — Ty'Kieast Crawford had to come in for an injured Luke Jones at left tackle — Jefferson willed the offense down the field and found Landers for a 27-yard touchdown to cap off a 12-play, 75-yard drive. Cook put the offense on his shoulders on Missouri's next drive, rushing for 67 yards to push his game total to 116. The Arkansas defense held, though, and forced a 27-yard field goal by Mevis, that pushed the Tigers' lead to 20-14 with 5:26 left in the first half. The Razorbacks gained a pair of first downs on their next drive, but they wanted a timeout after getting into a third-and-7 situation. Out of the break, Jefferson found Jadon Haselwood for a 21-yard completion. Three plays later, Jefferson completed a pass to Sanders on a wheel route for an 8-yard touchdown that gave the Hogs a 21-20 lead with 1:35 to go in the quarter. Missouri had nothing going on its final drive of the half and the Hogs went into the break with a 1-point lead.

Second Half