There's no denying Texas high school football is the closest recruiting hot bed for the Razorbacks and after grabbing six signees from the Lone Star State in 2019, they're recruiting there harder than ever.

Chad Morris, Jeff Traylor and Mark Smith have already landed eight commits from Texas for 2020, tying the most from the state since 2009, and they're far from done.

Here's a closer look at Arkansas's remaining top targets from Texas: