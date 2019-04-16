The days of unnatural turf in the Natural State's football mecca are over as the Razorbacks will begin putting in natural grass in late July. The Hogs have already begun the process of removing the turf from the field as you can see from their tweet.

The return to grass is the fourth surface change since the original 1938 playing surface. Arkansas last played on natural grass in the 2009 season. There's no clear cut evidence that proves the turf led to injuries on the football team, former players certainly seem to think it did. Included among those who went down with foot injuries in recent years are Dre Greenlaw, Keon Hatcher, Cody Hollister, Alexy Jean-Baptiste, Mitchell Loewen, Kody Walker and Jonathan Williams.

This needed to happen A LONG TIME AGO!!! That turf was killing our feet and legs. Big time move. https://t.co/m7XGO7gEQV — Drew Morgan (@drewmorgan15) April 13, 2019

The grass they'll be installing is called Tahoma 31 and, according to the UA, it has "exceptional winter hardiness," and it tested up to 75% more cold tolerant than other bermuda grass varieties. The grass also tested great for wear and tear and drought resistance. Tahoma 31 is commonly used for nice lawns, golf courses and sports turfs.

Stadium Field Surface Changes: 1938-1968: Grass

1969-1994: Artificial Turf

1995-2009: Grass

2010-2018: Artificial Turf

2019: Back to Grass

Arkansas Athletics