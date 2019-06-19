There was a zero-percent chance Arkansas wasn't going to extend an offer to 2022 defensive back Cameron Sidney when he visited for camp last week with his father, Coach Shannon Sidney, and a large group of his teammates.

Sidney is a Razorback legacy, his dad played receiver for the Hogs from 1994-1997 and ran track. A chip off the old block, Cameron clocked a 4.6 40-yard dash at camp, and he plays for hands-down one of the most consistently excellent high school football programs in the country, Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Shannon Sidney is now a coach at Mater Dei.

In 2019 alone, Mater Dei signed players to Oregon, Colorado, Oregon State, Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas, Cal Poly and Utah. In 2018, 13 of their players signed Division-I NLIs.

"It was my first offer," Sidney said. "It felt great and made me very happy. I have been to campus a couple times before and I'll definitely be back. The camp was great. I learned a lot and competed."

Sidney said he doesn't have many schools showing interest right now besides Arkansas, which makes sense given he probably didn't play much as a freshman at Mater Dei but if he's got the talent like the Hogs think he does, there's no question he'll have several P5 offers by this time next year.