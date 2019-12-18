The Razorbacks pulled off a surprise the morning of early national signing day. Crowley, Texas running back Dominique Johnson committed to Missouri on June 6 and even announced he'd sign Wednesday morning with a photo of him in a Tiger uniform but decided to flip to Arkansas instead.

Johnson follows former Missouri head coach Barry Odom, former Missouri offensive line coach Brad Davis and former Missouri quality control/analyst Sam Carter to Arkansas.

Missouri was Johnson's only Power 5 offer when he committed to the Tigers over Texas Southern, Houston Baptist and others.

In his senior season, Johnson put 25 touchdowns on the board for Crowley with 1,300 rushing yards. The Eagles went 9-2 and ended their run in the Texas 5A playoffs against Colleyville Heritage.

Three 2020 players have now sent in their NLIs to Arkansas

