Probably the biggest nail biter for Arkansas fans on early national signing day was the decision of Oklahoma defensive back Myles Slusher. It was well-known that the 4-star wasn't looking to stick it out with Oregon, where he'd been committed April, but it was a total toss up between Arkansas and Nebraska leading up to his afternoon decision.

In the end, Arkansas's close proximity to home and his shot at some very early playing time won him over.

Arkansas had been recruiting Slusher for a couple years but Chad Morris and his crew couldn't get an official visit before the No.3 prospect in Oklahoma decided to be a Duck.

When Morris was let go, Slusher was very interested in who would be taking over the program and when Pittman got the job, it only took him a couple days to lock in a visit. Slusher kept his official visit plans to Arkansas quiet until he was on campus but had a great review after it wrapped up:

"I enjoyed the visit. It was thrown in at the last minute because Coach Pittman helped me get offered at Georgia. I think he’s a stand-up person. He’s genuine, he thinks about the players a lot. I think he’s going to be a great coach here at Arkansas.”

Slusher battled injuries through his senior season and is currently nursing his right hand in a cast. He should be healed up and ready to practice this spring after he enrolls early.

The No.3-ranked prospect out of Oklahoma ultimately chose Arkansas over 24 other Division-I offers and passed up an opportunity to play at Nebraska with one of his best friends Sevion Morrison.