 Arkansas Razorbacks-Florida Gators 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 07:40:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Arkansas-Florida 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Kyle Trask is a Heisman Trophy contender for No. 6 Florida.
Kyle Trask is a Heisman Trophy contender for No. 6 Florida. (© Chuck Cook , USA TODAY SPORTS)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Florida using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers up to this point of the season.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Stat Comparison - Florida | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 123)

Offense

Scoring: 42.4 (11th) | 24.5 (95th)

Total yards: 495.4 (17th) | 376.7 (84th)

Passing: 369.0 (5th) | 238.5 (60th)

Rushing: 126.4 (95th) | 138.2 (84th)

Third downs: 47.4% (t-28th) | 36.4% (t-86th)

Sacks allowed/game: 1.00 (t-14th) | 3.17 (t-104th)

Turnovers: 7 (t-58th) | 7 (t-58th)

Defense

Scoring: 29.0 (64th) | 26.2 (48th)

Total yards: 402.0 (59th) | 401.5 (58th)

Passing: 262.6 (92nd) | 222.2 (t-46th)

Rushing: 139.4 (48th) | 179.3 (75th)

Third downs: 43.2% (t-84th) | 36.2% (40th)

Sacks/game: 3.00 (t-22nd) | 1.83 (t-79th)

Turnovers forced: 8 (t-53rd) | 15 (t-3rd)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Florida vs. Arkansas
Florida Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Kyle Trask

QB Feleipe Franks

RB Dameon Pierce

RB Rakeem Boyd

*TE Kyle Pitts (5.8)

*TE Hudson Henry (5.8)

WR Trevon Grimes

WR Treylon Burks

WR Jacob Copeland

WR Mike Woods

WR Kadarius Toney (5.6)

WR De'Vion Warren (5.5)

LT Stone Forsythe (5.6)

LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)

LG Richard Gouraige

LG Brady Latham

C Brett Heggie (5.7)

C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)

*RG Stewart Reece

*RG Ty Clary

RT Jean Delance

RT Noah Gatlin

DE Brenton Cox Jr.

*DE Eric Gregory

NT Tedarrell Slaton

DT Jonathan Marshall

DT Kyree Campbell

DT Isaiah Nichols

*BUCK Mohamoud Diabate

*JACK Zach Williams

MLB Ventrell Miller

MLB Grant Morgan

WLB James Houston IV

WLB Bumper Pool

STAR Marco Wilson (5.9)

NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)

CB Kaiir Elam (6.0)

CB Montaric Brown (5.8)

CB Jaydon Hill

*CB Hudson Clark

S Donovan Stiner

S Jalen Catalon (5.8)

S Shawn Davis (5.6)

S Joe Foucha (5.7)

Breakdown

Arkansas: 4

Florida: 17

Tied: 1

(NOTE: Despite being considered "questionable" for Saturday's game, we still included Pitts and Reece for Florida because they haven't been ruled out. We did replace Jeremiah Moon, who is considered "doubtful," with Diabate. ... For Arkansas, there is still an "or" listed between the top two players at four positions on Arkansas' depth chart, but Henry, Clary, Gregory and Williams each started last week, so that's who we went with for this project.)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF HAWGBEAT'S COVERAGE OF ARKANSAS' UPCOMING GAME AGAINST NO. 6 FLORIDA

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Florida | Arkansas)

Overall: 82.6 | 71.4

Offense: 82.0 | 67.8

Passing: 87.7 | 73.3

Rushing: 74.3 | 66.5

Receiving: 85.8 | 64.8

Pass blocking: 62.7 | 64.9

Run blocking: 56.2 | 61.7

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}