Arkansas-Florida 2020: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Florida using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers up to this point of the season.
Stat Comparison - Florida | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 123)
Offense
Scoring: 42.4 (11th) | 24.5 (95th)
Total yards: 495.4 (17th) | 376.7 (84th)
Passing: 369.0 (5th) | 238.5 (60th)
Rushing: 126.4 (95th) | 138.2 (84th)
Third downs: 47.4% (t-28th) | 36.4% (t-86th)
Sacks allowed/game: 1.00 (t-14th) | 3.17 (t-104th)
Turnovers: 7 (t-58th) | 7 (t-58th)
Defense
Scoring: 29.0 (64th) | 26.2 (48th)
Total yards: 402.0 (59th) | 401.5 (58th)
Passing: 262.6 (92nd) | 222.2 (t-46th)
Rushing: 139.4 (48th) | 179.3 (75th)
Third downs: 43.2% (t-84th) | 36.2% (40th)
Sacks/game: 3.00 (t-22nd) | 1.83 (t-79th)
Turnovers forced: 8 (t-53rd) | 15 (t-3rd)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Florida
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Kyle Trask
|
QB Feleipe Franks
|
RB Dameon Pierce
|
RB Rakeem Boyd
|
*TE Kyle Pitts (5.8)
|
*TE Hudson Henry (5.8)
|
WR Trevon Grimes
|
WR Treylon Burks
|
WR Jacob Copeland
|
WR Mike Woods
|
WR Kadarius Toney (5.6)
|
WR De'Vion Warren (5.5)
|
LT Stone Forsythe (5.6)
|
LT Myron Cunningham (5.5)
|
LG Richard Gouraige
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Brett Heggie (5.7)
|
C Ricky Stromberg (5.6)
|
*RG Stewart Reece
|
*RG Ty Clary
|
RT Jean Delance
|
RT Noah Gatlin
|
DE Brenton Cox Jr.
|
*DE Eric Gregory
|
NT Tedarrell Slaton
|
DT Jonathan Marshall
|
DT Kyree Campbell
|
DT Isaiah Nichols
|
*BUCK Mohamoud Diabate
|
*JACK Zach Williams
|
MLB Ventrell Miller
|
MLB Grant Morgan
|
WLB James Houston IV
|
WLB Bumper Pool
|
STAR Marco Wilson (5.9)
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr. (5.8)
|
CB Kaiir Elam (6.0)
|
CB Montaric Brown (5.8)
|
CB Jaydon Hill
|
*CB Hudson Clark
|
S Donovan Stiner
|
S Jalen Catalon (5.8)
|
S Shawn Davis (5.6)
|
S Joe Foucha (5.7)
Breakdown
Arkansas: 4
Florida: 17
Tied: 1
(NOTE: Despite being considered "questionable" for Saturday's game, we still included Pitts and Reece for Florida because they haven't been ruled out. We did replace Jeremiah Moon, who is considered "doubtful," with Diabate. ... For Arkansas, there is still an "or" listed between the top two players at four positions on Arkansas' depth chart, but Henry, Clary, Gregory and Williams each started last week, so that's who we went with for this project.)
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Florida | Arkansas)
Overall: 82.6 | 71.4
Offense: 82.0 | 67.8
Passing: 87.7 | 73.3
Rushing: 74.3 | 66.5
Receiving: 85.8 | 64.8
Pass blocking: 62.7 | 64.9
Run blocking: 56.2 | 61.7
