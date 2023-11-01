The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are set to take on the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT. Led by second-year head coach Billy Napier, Florida has earned wins over McNeese State (49-7), Tennessee (29-16), Charlotte (22-7), Vanderbilt (38-14) and South Carolina (41-39). Their three losses were to Utah (24-11), Kentucky (33-14) and Georgia (43-20). Head coach Sam Pittman got the Razorbacks off to a 2-0 start with wins over Western Carolina and Kent State, but they've lost six straight to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama and Mississippi State. HawgBeat has you covered with a position-by-position breakdown between the two programs to see who has the advantage where...

Note: All players listed are starters or backups on each respective team depth chart.

Quarterback

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIHRocm93IGJ5IEZsb3JpZGEgUUIgR3JhaGFtIE1lcnR6IGJl dHRlciBjYXRjaCBieSBSaWNreSBQZWFyc2FsbCDwn5GAIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9GMTNaT1B0NlFFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRjEzWk9Q dDZRRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGb290YmFsbCBGZWVuIChAZjAwdGJhbGxm ZWVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2YwMHRiYWxsZmVl bi9zdGF0dXMvMTcxODM3NjU4NTk3ODQwOTM0MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI4LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Players: Arkansas: KJ Jefferson - 6'3", 247 lbs. 143/219, 65.3%, 1,547 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs, 139.3 passer rating, 200 rushing yards, rushing TD Florida: Graham Mertz - 6'2.75", 215 lbs. 195/257, 75.9%, 2,127 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs, 161.8 passer rating, 3 rushing TDs A transfer from Wisconsin, Mertz has had a breakout campaign in Gainesville, Florida. He's thrown for over 200 yards in every game but two (McNeese State and Tennessee), over 300 yards once (Utah) and over 400 yards once (South Carolina). The junior signal caller is playing even better as of late. In his last three games against Vanderbilt, South Carolina and No. 1 Georgia, Mertz has thrown for 907 yards and eight touchdowns to zero interceptions. He's a big reason why the Gators rank 36th in the country in passing offense (274.1). While not outright bad, Jefferson has definitely struggled up to this point in the season. He's already thrown a career-high seven interceptions and hasn't rushed the ball like he has in past years (200 rushing yards). Maybe Jefferson will be revitalized under interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton, but I'm leaning towards the quarterback that's played better this season. Pick: Florida

Running backs

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb250cmVsbCBKb2huc29uIEpyIHRha2VzIHRoZSBzY3JlZW4gcGFz cyBpbiBmb3IgYSAxOCB5YXJkIFREISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR2F0b3JzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR2F0b3JzPC9hPiBsZWFkIDI2LTcgb3ZlciAjMTEgVGVu bmVzc2VlISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZhN2lJTnR5OUsiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82YTdpSU50eTlLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFZpZGVv IGZyb206IEBUU1ZfXzEgKEBUU1ZfXzEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vVFNWX18xL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAzMjA0Njc0NTc5NjA4MDIzP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Players: Arkansas: Raheim Sanders/AJ Green/Rashod Dubinion Average Height/Weight: 5'11.75", 221 lbs. 155 ATT, 603 YDS, 5 TDs, 24 REC, 147 REC YDS, REC TD Florida: Montrell Johnson Jr./Trevor Etienne/Treyaun Webb Average Height/Weight: 5'10.25", 210 lbs. 196 ATT, 1,132 YDS, 9 TDs, 37 REC, 248 REC YDS, REC TD I didn't expect to write Sanders' name on here for the rest of the season, but the star running back is back with the team according to Pittman. "There’s a chance that he’ll be available," Pittman said on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday. "He has practiced. Monday and Tuesday. Limited basis but he has practiced and we’re hoping that he’ll be available on Saturday." Will Sanders actually play this week? That's a totally different question, but I don't think it affects my choice here. Johnson Jr. (72.2) and Etienne (76.3) are in the top 20 (out of 38) of SEC running backs that have a minimum of 20 rushing attempts, according to PFF's grading system. Arkansas only has one in Green (73.5) while Dubinion (67.2) and Sanders (58.1) fall at 30th and 37th, respectively. Pick: Florida

Wide receivers

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYXRvcnMgV1IgUmlja3kgUGVhcnNhbGwgaGFzIGJlZW4gZ3JlYXQg Zm9yIHRoZSBHYXRvcnMgdGhpcyB5ZWFyOjxicj48YnI+LSA0NCBjYXRjaGVz PGJyPi0gNjE5IHJlY2VpdmluZyB5YXJkczxicj4tIDMgVEQ8YnI+PGJyPlRo ZSBzZW5pb3IgaXMgc2hvd2luZyBvdXQuIPCfkIogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL3RFQmY2bGZLdXEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90RUJmNmxmS3Vx PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpXUCBTcG9ydHMgLyBDRkJBbGVydHPuqIAgKEBK V1BTcG9ydHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSldQU3Bv cnRzL3N0YXR1cy8xNzE4MDYxNjczMTgzODM4MzYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Players: Arkansas: Andrew Armstrong/Isaac TeSlaa/Tyrone Broden/Jaedon Wilson Average Height/Weight: 6'4.5", 198 lbs. 83 REC, 964 YDS, 7 TDs Florida: Eugene Wilson III/Kahleil Jackson/Ricky Pearsall/Caleb Douglas Average Height/Weight: 6'1.25", 192.5 lbs. 111 REC, 1,343 YDS, 7 TDs Wilson III (81.9) and Pearsall (79.6) are the top two graded players for the Gators, according to Pro Football Focus. They both come in over Arkansas' top two receivers in Armstrong (74.8) and TeSlaa (57.0). All four of Florida's go-to wide receiver threats provide Mertz multiple options in the pass game. Arkansas', on the other hand, have been pretty limited in production and consistency besides Armstrong. Could new interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton — the former wide receiver's coach — better utilize the Hogs' group of receivers now that he's controlling the offense? Sure. But even then, I don't see them surpassing the all-around performance and versatility from the Gators. Pick: Florida

Tight ends

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYXlkZW4gSGFuc2VuIGdldHMgb25lIGZvciA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dhdG9yc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBHYXRvcnNGQjwvYT4hIPCfkIogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JX M3BTemI5WXEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iVzNwU3piOVlxPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IFBhcmFtb3VudCsgKEBwYXJhbW91bnRwbHVzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BhcmFtb3VudHBsdXMvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTgz OTQ2MjU3NDMwODU3OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAy OCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Players: Arkansas: Tyrus Washington - 6'4", 247 lbs. 9 REC, 133 YDS, 2 TDs Florida: Hayden Hansen/Arlis Boardingham Average Height/Weight: 6'4.75", 252.5 lbs. 25 REC, 263 YDS, 6 TDs On paper, Florida has the production advantage and numbers advantage. It's important to keep in mind the amount of games each player has played in, though. Hansen (8) and Boardingham (7) have played in more games than Washington (5). When you look at each player one-by-one, it's easy to see that Washington is the best out of the group. His PFF grade (72.3) is considerably higher than Hansen's (50.0) and Boardingham's (61.7), and he has a higher yards per catch (14.8 vs 10.5). But, Arkansas has nobody behind Washington that can provide any kind of a passing threat and definitely no one that block at a high level. For that reason, this matchup is even in my eyes. Pick: Push

Offensive line

Players: Arkansas: Andrew Chamblee/Brady Latham/Beaux Limmer/Joshua Braun/Patrick Kutas Average Height/Weight: 6'5.5", 317 lbs. Florida: Austin Barber/Richie Leonard IV/Kingsley Eguakun/Micah Mazzccua/Damieon George Jr. Average Height/Weight: 6'4.25", 318 lbs. Neither one of these offensive lines are great. Arkansas ranks 120th nationally in sacks allowed per game (3.88), while Florida ranks 108th (2.88). When it comes to both teams' rushing attack, the Gators' (88th) is better than the Razorbacks' (112th), a good barometer of the push each line can generate. Looking at the PFF grades, Florida's Jake Slaughter (75.5) and Arkansas' Joshua Braun (73.5) and Beaux Limmer (73.5) lead the way by far for both teams. After that, only one Razorback has a grade above 65.0 (Brady Latham) while the Gators have three (Austin Barber, Richie Leonard IV and Micah Mazzccua). Pick: Florida

Defensive line

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIGJlc3QgcHVyZSBiZW5kIHNhY2tzIG9mIHRoZSB5 ZWFyLCBmcm9tIEZsb3JpZGEgRURHRSBQcmluY2VseSBVbWFubWllbGVuICgj MSBhdCB0aGUgdG9wIG9mIHRoZSBzY3JlZW4pLjxicj48YnI+SXQmIzM5O3Mg aGFyZCB0byBhcnRpY3VsYXRlIGp1c3QgaG93IGFic3VyZCB0aGlzIGlzLCBr ZWVwaW5nIGhpcyBzdHJpZGVzIGVsb25nYXRlZCBhbmQgc3VzdGFpbmluZyBz cGVlZCB3aGlsZSBmbGF0dGVuaW5nIHRoZSBjb3JuZXIgYXQgOTAgZGVncmVl cy4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RrYVNSNEw5WTgiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Ea2FTUjRMOVk4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElhbiBDdW1taW5n cyAoQElDX0RyYWZ0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lD X0RyYWZ0L3N0YXR1cy8xNzE3NjExNTk2NTE4NzExNDE5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9iZXIgMjYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Players: Arkansas: Landon Jackson/Eric Gregory/Taurean Carter/Trajan Jeffcoat/John Morgan III/Keivie Rose/Cameron Ball/Zach Williams/Anthony Booker Jr. Average Height/Weight: 6'4", 297 lbs. 120 TOT, 29.5 TFL, 14.5 SKS Florida: Tyreak Sapp/Cam Jackson/Caleb Banks/Princely Umanmielen/Jack Pyburn/Jamari Lyons/Chris McClellan/TJ Searcy/Kelby Collins Average Height/Weight: 6'4.25", 289 lbs. 144 TOT, 20 TFL, 7 SKS Arkansas' defensive line has done an excellent job at getting behind the line of scrimmage and sacking the quarterback. Jackson and Jeffcoat have excelled in particular, as the pass-rush duo has a combined 17.5 tackles for loss this season. The unit also does a solid job in the run game with Ball and Gregory holding down the trenches. As a unit, the Hogs rank 51st in the country in run defense (131.6). Though the Gators have a comparable run defense at 49th in the nation (130.6), their pass rush ability is far less than the Razorbacks'. The main threat along the line is Umanmielen, who has 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this season. Pick: Arkansas

Linebackers

Players: Arkansas: Chris Paul Jr./Jaheim Thomas/Antonio Grier/Brad Spence Average Height/Weight: 6'2", 235 lbs. 154 TOT, 11.5 TFL, 4.5 SKS, 2 INT Florida: Scooby Williams/Shemar James/Mannie Nunnery/Teradja Mitchell Average Height/Weight: 6'1.5", 232.5 lbs. 116 TOT, 8.5 TFL, 2 SKS I’m going to sound like a broken record here, but there’s something to be said for defenses that get behind the line of scrimmage. Arkansas’ does that particularly well, in part because of Thomas and Paul, who have pass rush grades of 87.0 and 67.8, respectively. Although Grier doesn't play as much as Thomas and Paul, he still does a good job with a 90.9 pass rush grade according to PFF. Florida's James (54.1) and Williams (57.5) are no where near the level of pass rushers as Arkansas' crop of linebackers. On top of that, Thomas is third in the SEC in total tackles (74) while Florida’s highest is James at ninth (55). Give me the speed and pass-rush ability from the Hogs’ unit here. Pick: Arkansas

Defensive backs

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QbGF5IG9mIHRoZSBnYW1lIHJpZ2h0IGhlcmUgYnkgSm9yZGFuIENh c3RlbGwuPGJyPjxicj5BbmQgaWYgeW91IHRoaW5rIHRoaXMgaXMgcGFzcyBp bnRlcmZlcmVuY2Ugb3IgaG9sZGluZywgYWxsIEnigJltIGdvbm5hIHNheSBp cyDigJxEYWxsYXMgQmFrZXIgdi4gSm9obmF0aGFuIFdhZGUsIDIwMDQu4oCd IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IZ3phNWVFcUVFIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSGd6YTVlRXFFRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBJbkFsbEtpbmRzT2ZX ZWF0aGVyLmNvbSAoQEFsbEtpbmRzV2VhdGhlcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbGxLaW5kc1dlYXRoZXIvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDQzMjA0 MDM1ODg0MzIwMDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDIw LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Players: Arkansas: Lorando Johnson/Jaylon Braxton/Hudson Clark/Alfahiym Walcott/Jayden Johnson/Dwight McGlothern/Jaheim Singletary/TJ Metcalf Average Height/Weight: 6'1.5", 194 lbs. 173 TOT, 8.5 TFL, 18 PD, 6 INT, 2 FF Florida: Jaydon Hill/Jason Marshall Jr./Miguel Mitchell/Jordan Castell/Jalen Kimber/Bryce Thornton/RJ Moten/Devin Moore Average Height/Weight: 6'0.5", 202.5 lbs. 143 TOT, 9 TFL, 14 PD, 2 INTs Both of these secondaries matchup very well statistically. Arkansas ranks 32nd in the country in passing yards allowed (201.4) while Florida ranks 35th (203.5). The Gators also rank 110th in passing yards per completion (10.8) while the Hogs rank 108th (10.86). The thing that separates the two groups is the ability to turn the ball over. Six interceptions to two is a huge advantage and showcases the ball-hawk nature of the Razorbacks' unit. Give me Arkansas by a hair. Pick: Arkansas

Special teams

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UcmV5IFNtYWNrIGRlbGl2ZXJzIGJlZm9yZSB0aGUgaGFsZi4gMjQt MjEgR2F0b3JzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9jRWMzZzR1Vk9aIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY0VjM2c0dVZPWjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTdGFk aXVtIGFuZCBHYWxlOiBBIEZsb3JpZGEgR2F0b3JzIFBvZGNhc3QgKEBTdGFk aXVtQW5kR2FsZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TdGFk aXVtQW5kR2FsZS9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMzMwMjYwNDE4NzMxMjMwOD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=