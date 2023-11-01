Arkansas-Florida position-by-position comparison
The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are set to take on the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT.
Led by second-year head coach Billy Napier, Florida has earned wins over McNeese State (49-7), Tennessee (29-16), Charlotte (22-7), Vanderbilt (38-14) and South Carolina (41-39). Their three losses were to Utah (24-11), Kentucky (33-14) and Georgia (43-20).
Head coach Sam Pittman got the Razorbacks off to a 2-0 start with wins over Western Carolina and Kent State, but they've lost six straight to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama and Mississippi State.
HawgBeat has you covered with a position-by-position breakdown between the two programs to see who has the advantage where...
Note: All players listed are starters or backups on each respective team depth chart.
Quarterback
Players:
Arkansas: KJ Jefferson - 6'3", 247 lbs.
143/219, 65.3%, 1,547 yards, 14 TDs, 7 INTs, 139.3 passer rating, 200 rushing yards, rushing TD
Florida: Graham Mertz - 6'2.75", 215 lbs.
195/257, 75.9%, 2,127 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs, 161.8 passer rating, 3 rushing TDs
A transfer from Wisconsin, Mertz has had a breakout campaign in Gainesville, Florida. He's thrown for over 200 yards in every game but two (McNeese State and Tennessee), over 300 yards once (Utah) and over 400 yards once (South Carolina).
The junior signal caller is playing even better as of late. In his last three games against Vanderbilt, South Carolina and No. 1 Georgia, Mertz has thrown for 907 yards and eight touchdowns to zero interceptions. He's a big reason why the Gators rank 36th in the country in passing offense (274.1).
While not outright bad, Jefferson has definitely struggled up to this point in the season. He's already thrown a career-high seven interceptions and hasn't rushed the ball like he has in past years (200 rushing yards).
Maybe Jefferson will be revitalized under interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton, but I'm leaning towards the quarterback that's played better this season.
Pick: Florida
Running backs
Players:
Arkansas: Raheim Sanders/AJ Green/Rashod Dubinion
Average Height/Weight: 5'11.75", 221 lbs.
155 ATT, 603 YDS, 5 TDs, 24 REC, 147 REC YDS, REC TD
Florida: Montrell Johnson Jr./Trevor Etienne/Treyaun Webb
Average Height/Weight: 5'10.25", 210 lbs.
196 ATT, 1,132 YDS, 9 TDs, 37 REC, 248 REC YDS, REC TD
I didn't expect to write Sanders' name on here for the rest of the season, but the star running back is back with the team according to Pittman.
"There’s a chance that he’ll be available," Pittman said on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday. "He has practiced. Monday and Tuesday. Limited basis but he has practiced and we’re hoping that he’ll be available on Saturday."
Will Sanders actually play this week? That's a totally different question, but I don't think it affects my choice here.
Johnson Jr. (72.2) and Etienne (76.3) are in the top 20 (out of 38) of SEC running backs that have a minimum of 20 rushing attempts, according to PFF's grading system.
Arkansas only has one in Green (73.5) while Dubinion (67.2) and Sanders (58.1) fall at 30th and 37th, respectively.
Pick: Florida
Wide receivers
Players:
Arkansas: Andrew Armstrong/Isaac TeSlaa/Tyrone Broden/Jaedon Wilson
Average Height/Weight: 6'4.5", 198 lbs.
83 REC, 964 YDS, 7 TDs
Florida: Eugene Wilson III/Kahleil Jackson/Ricky Pearsall/Caleb Douglas
Average Height/Weight: 6'1.25", 192.5 lbs.
111 REC, 1,343 YDS, 7 TDs
Wilson III (81.9) and Pearsall (79.6) are the top two graded players for the Gators, according to Pro Football Focus. They both come in over Arkansas' top two receivers in Armstrong (74.8) and TeSlaa (57.0).
All four of Florida's go-to wide receiver threats provide Mertz multiple options in the pass game. Arkansas', on the other hand, have been pretty limited in production and consistency besides Armstrong.
Could new interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton — the former wide receiver's coach — better utilize the Hogs' group of receivers now that he's controlling the offense? Sure. But even then, I don't see them surpassing the all-around performance and versatility from the Gators.
Pick: Florida
Tight ends
Players:
Arkansas: Tyrus Washington - 6'4", 247 lbs.
9 REC, 133 YDS, 2 TDs
Florida: Hayden Hansen/Arlis Boardingham
Average Height/Weight: 6'4.75", 252.5 lbs.
25 REC, 263 YDS, 6 TDs
On paper, Florida has the production advantage and numbers advantage. It's important to keep in mind the amount of games each player has played in, though. Hansen (8) and Boardingham (7) have played in more games than Washington (5).
When you look at each player one-by-one, it's easy to see that Washington is the best out of the group. His PFF grade (72.3) is considerably higher than Hansen's (50.0) and Boardingham's (61.7), and he has a higher yards per catch (14.8 vs 10.5).
But, Arkansas has nobody behind Washington that can provide any kind of a passing threat and definitely no one that block at a high level. For that reason, this matchup is even in my eyes.
Pick: Push
Offensive line
Players:
Arkansas: Andrew Chamblee/Brady Latham/Beaux Limmer/Joshua Braun/Patrick Kutas
Average Height/Weight: 6'5.5", 317 lbs.
Florida: Austin Barber/Richie Leonard IV/Kingsley Eguakun/Micah Mazzccua/Damieon George Jr.
Average Height/Weight: 6'4.25", 318 lbs.
Neither one of these offensive lines are great. Arkansas ranks 120th nationally in sacks allowed per game (3.88), while Florida ranks 108th (2.88).
When it comes to both teams' rushing attack, the Gators' (88th) is better than the Razorbacks' (112th), a good barometer of the push each line can generate.
Looking at the PFF grades, Florida's Jake Slaughter (75.5) and Arkansas' Joshua Braun (73.5) and Beaux Limmer (73.5) lead the way by far for both teams. After that, only one Razorback has a grade above 65.0 (Brady Latham) while the Gators have three (Austin Barber, Richie Leonard IV and Micah Mazzccua).
Pick: Florida
Defensive line
Players:
Arkansas: Landon Jackson/Eric Gregory/Taurean Carter/Trajan Jeffcoat/John Morgan III/Keivie Rose/Cameron Ball/Zach Williams/Anthony Booker Jr.
Average Height/Weight: 6'4", 297 lbs.
120 TOT, 29.5 TFL, 14.5 SKS
Florida: Tyreak Sapp/Cam Jackson/Caleb Banks/Princely Umanmielen/Jack Pyburn/Jamari Lyons/Chris McClellan/TJ Searcy/Kelby Collins
Average Height/Weight: 6'4.25", 289 lbs.
144 TOT, 20 TFL, 7 SKS
Arkansas' defensive line has done an excellent job at getting behind the line of scrimmage and sacking the quarterback. Jackson and Jeffcoat have excelled in particular, as the pass-rush duo has a combined 17.5 tackles for loss this season.
The unit also does a solid job in the run game with Ball and Gregory holding down the trenches. As a unit, the Hogs rank 51st in the country in run defense (131.6).
Though the Gators have a comparable run defense at 49th in the nation (130.6), their pass rush ability is far less than the Razorbacks'. The main threat along the line is Umanmielen, who has 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this season.
Pick: Arkansas
Linebackers
Players:
Arkansas: Chris Paul Jr./Jaheim Thomas/Antonio Grier/Brad Spence
Average Height/Weight: 6'2", 235 lbs.
154 TOT, 11.5 TFL, 4.5 SKS, 2 INT
Florida: Scooby Williams/Shemar James/Mannie Nunnery/Teradja Mitchell
Average Height/Weight: 6'1.5", 232.5 lbs.
116 TOT, 8.5 TFL, 2 SKS
I’m going to sound like a broken record here, but there’s something to be said for defenses that get behind the line of scrimmage.
Arkansas’ does that particularly well, in part because of Thomas and Paul, who have pass rush grades of 87.0 and 67.8, respectively. Although Grier doesn't play as much as Thomas and Paul, he still does a good job with a 90.9 pass rush grade according to PFF.
Florida's James (54.1) and Williams (57.5) are no where near the level of pass rushers as Arkansas' crop of linebackers.
On top of that, Thomas is third in the SEC in total tackles (74) while Florida’s highest is James at ninth (55).
Give me the speed and pass-rush ability from the Hogs’ unit here.
Pick: Arkansas
Defensive backs
Players:
Arkansas: Lorando Johnson/Jaylon Braxton/Hudson Clark/Alfahiym Walcott/Jayden Johnson/Dwight McGlothern/Jaheim Singletary/TJ Metcalf
Average Height/Weight: 6'1.5", 194 lbs.
173 TOT, 8.5 TFL, 18 PD, 6 INT, 2 FF
Florida: Jaydon Hill/Jason Marshall Jr./Miguel Mitchell/Jordan Castell/Jalen Kimber/Bryce Thornton/RJ Moten/Devin Moore
Average Height/Weight: 6'0.5", 202.5 lbs.
143 TOT, 9 TFL, 14 PD, 2 INTs
Both of these secondaries matchup very well statistically. Arkansas ranks 32nd in the country in passing yards allowed (201.4) while Florida ranks 35th (203.5). The Gators also rank 110th in passing yards per completion (10.8) while the Hogs rank 108th (10.86).
The thing that separates the two groups is the ability to turn the ball over. Six interceptions to two is a huge advantage and showcases the ball-hawk nature of the Razorbacks' unit.
Give me Arkansas by a hair.
Pick: Arkansas
Special teams
Players:
Arkansas: K Cam Little, P Max Fletcher, KR/PR Isaiah Sategna
Average Height/Weight: 6'2", 178 lbs.
22-22 XPA (100%), 12-13 FG (92.3%), 39 PUNTS, 1,886 YDS (48.4 AVG), PR TD
Florida: K Trey Smack, P Jeremy Crawshaw, KR Trevor Etienne, PR Ricky Pearsall
Average Height/Weight: 6'0.5", 197.5 lbs.
16-16 XPA (100%), 11-12 FG (91.7%), 24 PUNTS, 1,155 YDS, (48.1 AVG)
Both kickers are dynamite, as Little has hit a season-long 56-yard field goal this season while Smack has added a 54-yard field goal of his own.
Each punter is also very good, though Fletcher has maintained a higher average across 15 more punts.
Where Arkansas wins this matchup is in the punt/kickoff return game. On 13 kick returns, Sategna averages 22.9 yards. Etienne does average 23.0 yards per return, but only on four attempts this season.
When it comes to punt returns, Sategna averages 16.4 yards compared to Pearsall's 7.8 yards. Oh, and Sategna already has a punt return touchdown this season, too.
Pick: Arkansas