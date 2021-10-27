Arkansas focused on improving depth and competition during bye week

The Razorbacks are on a bye week, but the team is taking full advantage of the time off. Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said the team is working on improving depth and competition during the off-week.

With the season-ending injury to star safety Jalen Catalon, the Hogs were left lacking depth in the back part of the secondary. Pittman said the competition is heating up between young players at safety.

“I feel like we’ve got some competition (at safety),” Pittman said. “Certainly between (Simeon) Blair, (Greg) Brooks, Jayden Johnson and (Myles) Slusher. I think that’s an ongoing competition as well as at corner.”

Arkansas has bounced between its four impressive running backs this season, but has yet to settle on a go-to guy. Along with the backfield competition, the receiving corps is working to find a No. 2 target behind junior receiver Treylon Burks.

“We certainly have running back competition,” Pittman said. “Wide receiver, we’ve got to figure out who we want to play at slot, as far as our No. 2 slot...It’s a good week to find out about some of the younger guys and see if they can do something well enough, ready enough mentally to go play in an SEC game.”