Arkansas focused on improving depth and competition during bye week
The Razorbacks are on a bye week, but the team is taking full advantage of the time off. Razorback head coach Sam Pittman said the team is working on improving depth and competition during the off-week.
With the season-ending injury to star safety Jalen Catalon, the Hogs were left lacking depth in the back part of the secondary. Pittman said the competition is heating up between young players at safety.
“I feel like we’ve got some competition (at safety),” Pittman said. “Certainly between (Simeon) Blair, (Greg) Brooks, Jayden Johnson and (Myles) Slusher. I think that’s an ongoing competition as well as at corner.”
Arkansas has bounced between its four impressive running backs this season, but has yet to settle on a go-to guy. Along with the backfield competition, the receiving corps is working to find a No. 2 target behind junior receiver Treylon Burks.
“We certainly have running back competition,” Pittman said. “Wide receiver, we’ve got to figure out who we want to play at slot, as far as our No. 2 slot...It’s a good week to find out about some of the younger guys and see if they can do something well enough, ready enough mentally to go play in an SEC game.”
The extra practice time has given the younger players more opportunities to get involved. Arkansas ran a 29-play scrimmage for the young players Tuesday and will run a 30-play scrimmage Wednesday. Getting the younger players more action and giving the starters more time to heal up has been key, Pittman said.
“We’ve got good team chemistry,” Pittman said. “We’re trying to talk about making this run, but if we can get healthy, our (first teamers) can compete real well, but we have to continue to get better depth. If we lose guys, it’s our responsibility to get healthy.”
Along with focusing on depth, the team has made it a priority to address the problems it has faced this season. Poor tackling, penalties and first downs on offense have often thrown a wrench in Arkansas’ gameplan, and Pittman said the Hogs are not ignoring those issues.
“We certainly need to concentrate on tackling better more consistently on defense, and the penalties of jumping offsides have been a big emphasis,” Pittman said. “On offense, just being consistent and continuing to talk about winning first down.”
On the injury front, Pittman said there is no question that the team will return redshirt senior offensive lineman Dalton Wagner and graduate transfer defensive end Markell Utsey for next week’s game against Mississippi State.
Pittman also mentioned that he and the Arkansas assistant coaches will be on the road to scout recruits over the weekend and during the off-day next Tuesday (for Election Day).
The Razorbacks will return to their normal practice schedule next week in preparation for the Mississippi State game next Saturday. The contest will kick off at 3 p.m. inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium and will be broadcast on the SEC Network.