Arkansas Football 2019 Fall Camp Schedule
The Arkansas Razorbacks begin year two of the Chad Morris era with fall camp practice no. 1 on Friday. They'll have 19 practices culminating in the Beanie Bowl on Saturday Sept. 24.
August 2 - 6:30 p.m. - Coach Morris Availability
August 3 - 10:05 a.m., 2:15 p.m. - Player Media Day
August 5-8 - 10:05 a.m. - Morris on Tuesday, Players mon., wed., thurs.
August 9 - Closed Practice
August 10 - Closed scrimmage - Morris, Coordinators, Player Availability
August 12-15 - 10:05 a.m. - Players mon., Assistants tues., thurs., Morris wed.
August 16 - Closed Practice - Kickoff Luncheon 12 p.m.
August 17 - Closed Scrimmage - Morris, Player Availability
August 19-22 - 4:25 p.m. mon.-wed., 10:30 a.m. thurs.
August 23 - Closed Practice
August 24 - 3 p.m. Beanie Bowl, Fan Day 5 p.m.
