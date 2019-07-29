News More News
Arkansas Football 2019 Fall Camp Schedule

Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
@nikkichavanelle
Managing Editor

The Arkansas Razorbacks begin year two of the Chad Morris era with fall camp practice no. 1 on Friday. They'll have 19 practices culminating in the Beanie Bowl on Saturday Sept. 24.

August 2 - 6:30 p.m. - Coach Morris Availability

August 3 - 10:05 a.m., 2:15 p.m. - Player Media Day

August 5-8 - 10:05 a.m. - Morris on Tuesday, Players mon., wed., thurs.

August 9 - Closed Practice

August 10 - Closed scrimmage - Morris, Coordinators, Player Availability

August 12-15 - 10:05 a.m. - Players mon., Assistants tues., thurs., Morris wed.

August 16 - Closed Practice - Kickoff Luncheon 12 p.m.

August 17 - Closed Scrimmage - Morris, Player Availability

August 19-22 - 4:25 p.m. mon.-wed., 10:30 a.m. thurs.

August 23 - Closed Practice

August 24 - 3 p.m. Beanie Bowl, Fan Day 5 p.m.

