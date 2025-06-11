Arkansas football 2025 kickoff time windows released

The Southeastern Conference released the kickoff time windows for Arkansas football's 2025 schedule on Wednesday.
The Razorbacks had already announced the kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, but now there's a rough idea of what the kickoff times will look like for the remainder of the regular season.
The windows are broken up into four slots: Early, afternoon, night and flex. The early window is from 11 a.m. to noon CT, the afternoon is 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT and the night window is from 5 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT. Game time windows will be converted to kickoff times six days prior to the game.
The flex window ranges anywhere from 2:30 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT and will encompass the Afternoon and Night windows before being assigned a window 12 days prior to the game, according to the SEC.
The Razorbacks have three flex games in the 2025 season: The Oct. 11 game at Tennessee, Oct. 18 game at home against Texas A&M and the Nov. 22 game at Texas. The only guaranteed night game will come at the end of the season at home against Missouri.
Arkansas' home game against Mississippi State (Nov. 1) was given an afternoon slot, and the home game against Auburn on Oct. 25, along with the road game at LSU on Nov. 15, were given early slots.
The Hogs' fourth game of the season on the road at Memphis is listed as "TBA," but the Week 5 game against Notre Dame was given an 11 a.m. kickoff and is slated to be on ABC, according to a post from Arkansas football's X account.
The Razorbacks start fall camp in August in preparation for the start of the season against Alabama A&M on August 30.
Full Arkansas football schedule
Aug. 30 — vs. Alabama A&M (3:15 p.m. CT)
Sept. 6 — vs. Arkansas State (4 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium)
Sept. 13 — at Ole Miss (6 or 6:45 p.m. CT)
Sept. 20 — at Memphis (TBA)
Sept. 27 — vs. Notre Dame (11 a.m. on ABC)
Oct. 11 — at Tennessee (Flex)
Oct. 18 — vs. Texas A&M (Flex)
Oct. 25 — vs. Auburn (Early)
Nov. 1 — vs. Mississippi State (Afternoon)
Nov. 15 — at LSU (Early)
Nov. 22 — at Texas (Flex)
Nov. 29 — vs. Missouri (Night)