Arkansas football 2025 kickoff time windows released

The Southeastern Conference released the kickoff time windows for Arkansas football's 2025 schedule on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks had already announced the kickoff times for the first three weeks of the season, but now there's a rough idea of what the kickoff times will look like for the remainder of the regular season.

The windows are broken up into four slots: Early, afternoon, night and flex. The early window is from 11 a.m. to noon CT, the afternoon is 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT and the night window is from 5 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT. Game time windows will be converted to kickoff times six days prior to the game.

The flex window ranges anywhere from 2:30 p.m. CT to 7 p.m. CT and will encompass the Afternoon and Night windows before being assigned a window 12 days prior to the game, according to the SEC.