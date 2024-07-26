Advertisement
Arkansas football affected by changes in NCAA recruiting calendar

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman last season during the Razorbacks' Week 1 game against Western Carolina.
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman last season during the Razorbacks' Week 1 game against Western Carolina. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
The NCAA released the recruiting calendar for the 2024-2025 athletic year, and it featured some changes from the previous year that will affect the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Most of the schedule, which starts in August and ends in July the following year, looks the same as last year, however there are a few stark differences. The most glaring one will change how Arkansas handles its annual Hogwild Hangout.

In year's past, there has been a quiet period at the end of July, which gives teams one final push to get recruits on campus before fall camp starts. Among other schools, Texas A&M has a pool party, Oklahoma has the Party at the Palace and Sooners Under the Stars, and Arkansas has its Hogwild Hangout, which will be held Saturday.

