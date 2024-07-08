Festivities on Arkansas' day are set to begin at 9 a.m. CT on Thursday and Pittman and his players will be followed by Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and his players. Directly following the Tigers will be Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and his players, who will be followed by Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and company.

The four-day event will feature sessions with the head coach and select players from each of the conference's 16 teams at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas beginning on Monday and spanning through Thursday.

Arkansas will take senior defensive end Landon Jackson for the second year in a row. Joining Jackson will be redshirt senior wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and redshirt junior quarterback Taylen Green.

It's officially talking season and the Arkansas football team is set to send head coach Sam Pittman and three talented players to Dallas, Texas, for SEC Media Days on Wednesday, July 18.

Armstrong returns for his second season on The Hill after leading the Hogs in receptions (56), receiving yards (764), receiving yards per game (63.7) and receiving touchdowns (5) a year ago. The 6-foot-4, 199-pound Dallas native earned All-SEC Fourth Team honors from Phil Steele after starting all 12 games for the Razorbacks.

Green has quickly taken over the starting quarterback job for the Hogs after transferring in from Boise State, where he started 22 games and racked up 3,794 passing yards with 25 touchdowns. During his 2023 campaign, Green totaled 1,752 passing yards and 11 touchdowns along with 436 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.

A former four-star prospect out of Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas, Jackson recorded 44 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his junior campaign as a transfer from LSU two years ago. Jackson was named a Second-Team Preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation earlier this summer.

Last year, Pittman brought quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Raheim Sanders and Jackson for the 2023 SEC Media Days which was held in Nashville. Both Jefferson and Sanders transferred from Arkansas over the offseason.

This will be the first time for the event to be held in Dallas and the fourth different location for the SEC’s premier media event in four years. Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham have served as hosts the last three years.

For Pittman, it will be his fourth appearance at SEC Media Days after the event was canceled due to the pandemic prior to his first season. His fifth season leading the Razorbacks puts him in elite company with only six other coaches serving as head coach longer in the program’s 130 seasons.