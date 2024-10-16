Arkansas football availability report - LSU week

Below is the first availability report update of the week ahead of Arkansas' game against LSU, which will kick off at 6 p.m. CT at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville:

According to the SEC, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "probable", "doubtful" or "out" for their next game. For additional clarity on game day, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "game time decision" or "out."

Introduced over the offseason, availability reports will be updated daily ahead of Arkansas' SEC-opener Saturday. The final update will be provided 90 minutes before kickoff.

The first availability report for Arkansas football's (4-2, 2-1 SEC) Week 8 matchup against the No. 8 LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC) was released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday.

~ After saying last week that the team was hopeful to have starting quarterback Taylen Green ready for Saturday's game against LSU and that Green's left leg injury against Tennessee was "more of a bone bruise" without ligament damage, Pittman said Monday that he thinks Green will be able to suit up against LSU this weekend. He was not listed on the first report.

"Last week...Taylen practiced," Pittman said Monday. "First was a walk through, which he would be practicing whether he was healthy or not. But, he's practiced each day. We're hopeful that he'll be ready to go. So, I feel like he will. But, we'll have to wait and see a little bit more. Probably know a little bit more about Tuesday, Wednesday. We're hopeful that he's ready to play and we think he'll be able to."

~ Pittman said Wednesday that former Florida safety transfer Miguel Mitchell is ready to go and that offensive lineman Patrick Kutas was on the mend and practicing again. Neither were listed on the first report of the week.

~ Starting cornerback Jaylon Braxton has not played a snap for Arkansas since its Week 2 game at Oklahoma State. Pittman previously said that Braxton is dealing with tendonitis and a bone bruise (knee), and it appears he's still dealing with injuries, as he's listed as "out."

~ Running back Rodney Hill missed the Tennessee game due to a concussion, and he's still listed as "doubtful" ahead of LSU.