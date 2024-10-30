Arkansas football availability report - Ole Miss week

The first availability report for Arkansas football's (5-3, 3-2 SEC) Week 10 matchup against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2, 2-2 SEC) was released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday.

Introduced over the offseason, availability reports will be updated daily ahead of Arkansas' SEC-opener Saturday. The final update will be provided 90 minutes before kickoff.

According to the SEC, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "probable", "doubtful" or "out" for their next game. For additional clarity on game day, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "game time decision" or "out."

Below is the first availability report update of the week ahead of Arkansas' game against Ole Miss, which will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville: