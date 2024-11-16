Arkansas football availability report - Texas week

The final availability report for Arkansas football's (5-4, 3-3 SEC) Week 12 matchup against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (8-1, 4-1 SEC) was released by the Southeastern Conference on Saturday.
Introduced over the offseason, availability reports will be updated daily ahead of Arkansas' SEC-opener Saturday. The final update will be provided 90 minutes before kickoff.
According to the SEC, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "probable", "doubtful" or "out" for their next game. For additional clarity on game day, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "game time decision" or "out."
Below is the final availability report update of the week ahead of Arkansas' game against Texas, which will kick off at 11 a.m. CT at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville:
Notes:
~ Taylen Green, Ja'Quinden Jackson and Braylen Russell were removed from the report Saturday.
~ The only change for Arkansas on Thursday was freshman running back Braylen Russell being upgraded from questionable to probable. Texas edge rusher Colton Vasek was downgraded from doubtful to out.
~ Head coach Sam Pittman provided updates on Green and Jackson during his weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday, and he seemed positive that both would be able to play against Texas.
"(Jackson's) healthy," Pittman said on the SEC Teleconference. "He's ready to go. He's looked really good in practice and I expect him to go out there and play at full strength and full speed. It's good to have him back."
~ Pittman said Braxton would be out for the Texas game and Ramsey has been dealing with an injury for multiple weeks, so both players' status is unsurprising.