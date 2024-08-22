Content Loading

College football is back, though we still have to wait seven days to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks suit up for the season opener against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Arguably the most popular topic of debate around this time of the year is trying to figure out how many wins the Hogs will have. Once again, Arkansas’ schedule does not let up, but the first two weeks provide an opportunity to work out the kinks. Without further ado, here’s how the HawgBeat staff predicts the 2024 season playing out for the Razorbacks…

Aug. 29 - Arkansas vs. UAPB (War Memorial Stadium)

The Razorbacks will kick off the season against one of the worst teams in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), facing in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff. This game shouldn't be much more than a tune-up, a chance for some players to get healthy, and for some reserves to get some experience. This is the second year in a row the Hogs will open their season against an FCS foe at War Memorial Stadium, as Arkansas blew out Western Carolina in the same venue in 2023. Last year didn't go the way anyone wanted, but I expect this result to be similar to last years. There's a lot of question marks surrounding the Razorbacks in 2024, but this game won't be close enough to really answer them. Arkansas wins in a blowout that helps get the team ready for Week 2 and allows the backups to get some experience. - Daniel Fair, HawgBeat Football Recruiting Analyst Scores Arkansas 51, UAPB 10 - Mason Choate (1-0) Arkansas 49, UAPB 6 - Riley McFerran (1-0) Arkansas 42, UAPB 3 - Jackson Collier (1-0) Arkansas 52, UAPB 7 - Daniel Fair (1-0)

Sept. 7 - Arkansas at Oklahoma State

This isn't the first time Arkansas has had a Week 2 matchup on the road against a ranked Big 12 squad. Back in 2016, quarterback Austin Allen literally carried the Hogs over the finish line against TCU for a momentous 41-38 double-overtime victory. Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, Oklahoma State has running back Ollie Gordon II. The 2023 Doak Walker Award winner may be the best player Arkansas faces all season, and he'll be bursting through an offensive line full of veteran returners. Arkansas will have two extra days of prep for this matchup, plus the Cowboys have to deal with a sneaky Week 1 opponent in preseason No. 1 FCS squad South Dakota State, but a hostile road environment early in the season will prove too much in a competitive punch-for-punch bout. - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor

Scores Oklahoma State 29, Arkansas 27 - Mason Choate (1-1) Oklahoma State 30, Arkansas 24 - Riley McFerran (1-1) Arkansas 31, Oklahoma State 24 - Jackson Collier (2-0) Arkansas 34, Oklahoma State 30 - Daniel Fair (2-0)

Sept. 14 - Arkansas vs. UAB

If the Razorbacks do manage to defeat Oklahoma State to move to 2-0 on the season, the following week presents the possibility of a tremendous letdown as the UAB Blazers come to Fayetteville. I think there's a trap game vibe to this one, especially if Arkansas is coming off a win. There's always the potential to overlook an opponent off a major victory. The Blazers have a good enough offense to put up points, but the worry for me surrounding this game revolves more around a sluggish offense. We have heard from head coach Sam Pittman that the offense has started sluggish in different parts of fall camp, and coming down off the high of an upset victory could lead to a slow, lackluster offensive performance. The Razorbacks should still be talented enough to take care of business, but not without a scare. - Jackson Collier, HawgBeat Basketball Recruiting Analyst Scores Arkansas 45, UAB 17 - Mason Choate (2-1) Arkansas 38, UAB 24 - Riley McFerran (2-1) Arkansas 27, UAB 21 - Jackson Collier (3-0) Arkansas 42, UAB 24 - Daniel Fair (3-0)

Sept. 21 - Arkansas at Auburn

Head coach Hugh Freeze returns starting quarterback Payton Thorne after going 6-7 during his first year with the Tigers. Auburn will start the season with five consecutive home games, while this will be the fourth different venue Arkansas will play in to start the year. It seems like Auburn is really solid at most positions after doing well in the transfer portal over the offseason. Receivers Robert Lewis and KeAndre Lambert-Smith were great portal additions, but five-star Cam Coleman might be the best of the bunch. Auburn's defense returns at least five players who started last year, plus the defensive line and linebacker rooms look strong. Secondary could be exploited, but I just don't see Arkansas going into Jordan-Hare Stadium and getting a win like it did in 2022. - Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher

Scores Auburn 24, Arkansas 20 - Mason Choate (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Auburn 31, Arkansas 30 - Riley McFerran (2-2, 0-1 SEC) Auburn 34, Arkansas 17 - Jackson Collier (3-1, 0-1 SEC) Auburn 28, Arkansas 24 - Daniel Fair (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

Sept. 28 - Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (Arlington, Texas)

The Southwest Classic has most years produced tight games that Arkansas has generally been on the short side of, with the Hogs only winning once in the last 11 matchups. This year there's a little extra flavor to the matchup, as Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino will be on the Razorbacks' sideline as opposed to the Aggies', where he was a year ago. This matchup has typically had some crazy drama surrounding it. For example, former Arkansas offensive coordinator Dan Enos emailing students minutes after a 34-22 loss in 2023, or KJ Jefferson's fumble on a dive into the end zone that turned into six points for Texas A&M in 2022. Heading into 2024, the Aggies have a first-year head coach in Mike Elko, who took over the program after Jimbo Fisher was fired last year. He'll have third-year quarterback Connor Weigman running the offense, but it'll be a new offensive scheme with the addition of Collin Klein at offensive coordinator, who was previously at Kansas State. I expect this game to be close, but until I see something on the football field to make me believe the Hogs are capable of getting past the Aggies, I'm picking Texas A&M in this one. - Daniel Fair, HawgBeat Football Recruiting Analyst

Scores Arkansas 23, Texas A&M 17 - Mason Choate (3-2, 1-1 SEC) Texas A&M 38, Arkansas 31 (2OT) - Riley McFerran (2-3, 0-2 SEC) Arkansas 27, Texas A&M 24 - Jackson Collier (4-1, 1-1 SEC) Texas A&M 42, Arkansas 38 - Daniel Fair (3-2, 0-2 SEC)

Oct. 5 - Arkansas vs. Tennessee

We’re officially in uh-oh territory for Sam Pittman. With back-to-back close losses — based on my predictions — to drop Arkansas’ record to 2-3 (0-2 SEC), the Head Hog really needs a victory ahead of his team’s upcoming bye week. The only issue is, Tennessee and its high-octane offense are coming off a bye of their own. Former five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, running back Dylan Sampson and the trio of Squirrel White, Bru McCoy and Chris Brazzell II at wideout form a potent mixture that any defense will struggle with. Oh, and the Volunteers have one of the best defensive players in the country in edge-rusher James Pearce Jr. Despite a valiant three-quarter effort, Arkansas’ offensive horses can’t keep up and Tennessee pulls away with a double-digit victory. - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor

Scores Arkansas 40, Tennessee 28 - Mason Choate (4-2, 2-1 SEC) Tennessee 37, Arkansas 24 - Riley McFerran (2-4, 0-3 SEC) Tennessee 38, Arkansas 17 - Jackson Collier (4-2, 1-2 SEC) Arkansas 31, Tennessee 28 - Daniel Fair (4-2, 2-1 SEC)

Oct. 19 - Arkansas vs. LSU

It's probably safe to say that LSU won't have the nation's top offense and the Heisman Trophy winner this season, but Arkansas almost beat the Tigers on the road when they were boasting those two things last year anyways. Most of the offensive line is back for LSU, and quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has waited patiently for this opportunity. Kyren Lacy is probably the next great LSU wide receiver, and tight end Mason Taylor is one of the best in the SEC. Defensively, the Tigers returned some talent such as Harold Perkins Jr. and Major Burns for first-year defensive coordinator Blake Baker from Missouri. This is going to be a night game in Fayetteville and I even picked Arkansas to win the previous two games, but LSU's offensive line is what's going to lead me to pick the Tigers. - Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher

Scores LSU 21, Arkansas 20 - Mason Choate (4-3, 2-2 SEC) Arkansas 27, LSU 24 - Riley McFerran (3-4, 1-3 SEC) LSU 30, Arkansas 28 - Jackson Collier (4-3, 1-3 SEC) LSU 38, Arkansas 24 - Daniel Fair (4-3, 2-2 SEC)

Oct. 26 - Arkansas at Mississippi State

Mississippi State has a new coach for this season in offensive-minded Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs went 5-7 last year, which included a miserable 7-3 win in Fayetteville over the Razorbacks. The offensive performance from Arkansas was so bad it led to offensive coordinator Dan Enos' firing. While the Bulldogs have the home field advantage, a new look coach, and an assumed improved offense, Arkansas should still win the game. The Razorback offense should be improved from last year, as well, and the defense proved most of last season it could make plays and force stops under defensive coordinator Travis Williams. - Jackson Collier, HawgBeat Basketball Recruiting Analyst

Scores Arkansas 38, MSU 28 - Mason Choate (5-3, 3-2 SEC) Arkansas 34, MSU 24 - Riley McFerran (4-4, 2-3 SEC) Arkansas 30, MSU 17 - Jackson Collier (5-3, 2-3 SEC) Arkansas 45, MSU 30 - Daniel Fair (5-3, 3-2 SEC)

Nov. 2 - Arkansas vs. Ole Miss

Arkansas and Ole Miss have traded blows since both teams' head coaches were hired in 2020, with both the Hogs and Rebels winning twice in the last four years. The games have all been close, save for in 2022 when Arkansas took care of business early with a 42-27 win. This year, however, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has created a monster that many believe will be in the College Football Playoff picture at the end of the year. The Rebels spared no expense on transfer portal acquisitions, and should be an extremely deadly offense, which is par for the course with Kiffin-coached teams. Still, with the way the series has gone, I actually think the Razorbacks have more than a punchers chance in this game. It's not that Arkansas has better players, but — assuming my prediction of 5-3 at this point holds true — they'll be eyeing bowl eligibility with a win, and I think being at home elevates the Hogs over the Rebels. - Daniel Fair, HawgBeat Football Recruiting Analyst

Scores Ole Miss 35, Arkansas 21 - Mason Choate (5-4, 3-3 SEC) Ole Miss 37, Arkansas 26 - Riley McFerran (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Ole Miss 45, Arkansas 35 - Jackson Collier (5-4, 2-4 SEC) Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 31 - Daniel Fair (6-3, 4-2 SEC)

Nov. 16 - Arkansas vs. Texas

According to my predictions, Arkansas will have won two of its last three games entering this old-school rivalry tilt against Texas. The Longhorns may be fighting for a top playoff seed at this juncture, and they'll have revenge on their mind after losing to the Hogs in 2021. Signal caller Quinn Ewers could dissect Arkansas’ secondary behind arguably the best offensive line in the nation and the Burnt Orange defense could outpace Petrino’s play calling to hold the Razorbacks to their lowest home point total of the season. - Riley McFerran, HawgBeat Managing Editor

Scores Texas 31, Arkansas 28 - Mason Choate (5-5, 3-4 SEC) Texas 42, Arkansas 23 - Riley McFerran (4-6, 2-5 SEC) Texas 38, Arkansas 31 - Jackson Collier (5-5, 2-5 SEC) Texas 52, Arkansas 24 - Daniel Fair (6-4, 4-3 SEC)

Nov. 23 - Arkansas vs. Louisiana Tech

Head coach Sonny Cumbie is back for his third season with the Bulldogs following back-to-back 3-9 campaigns. It sounds like junior quarterback Jack Turner will have the keys to the offense after throwing for 1,017 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions in reserve fashion a year ago. Former Razorback Zach Zimos is a redshirt senior leader at linebacker on the Bulldogs' defense. At 6-foot-4, 236 pounds, Zimos was a preseason Second Team All-CUSA selection by Phil Steele. Louisiana Tech's win at UTEP on Sept. 29 last season was its first road win since Dec. 3, 2020, at North Texas. This should be a pretty easy victory for Arkansas to hopefully become bowl eligible before a tough Missouri game, if they aren't already eligible by this point. - Mason Choate, HawgBeat Publisher

Scores Arkansas 45, Louisiana Tech 18 - Mason Choate (6-5, 3-4 SEC) Arkansas 38, Louisiana Tech 21 - Riley McFerran (5-6, 2-5 SEC) Arkansas 42, Louisiana Tech 30 - Jackson Collier (6-5, 2-5 SEC) Arkansas 31, Louisiana Tech 7 - Daniel Fair (7-4, 4-3 SEC)

Nov. 30 - Arkansas at Missouri

The thorn in Arkansas' side, the Battle Line Rivalry has been dominated by Missouri. Despite Razorbacks fans insisting that this game isn't a rivalry, the Tigers sure treat it like one, and the results have spoken for themselves. Coming off an 11-win season, Missouri lost a decent amount of production, but also returned a ton. Last year was head coach Eli Drinkwitz's breakout campaign at the P5 level, and hopes to sustain it this upcoming year. Arkansas has never won in Columbia, Missouri, plus Missouri boasts the talent advantage at most positions. - Jackson Collier, HawgBeat Basketball Recruiting Analyst