Star tailback Rocket Sanders has returned to practice, but his status is still up in the air. Head coach Sam Pittman commented on Sanders' health, other injuries, a potential battle at punter, who is playing Harold Perkins Jr. on scout team and more...

As the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) continue to prepare for the LSU Tigers (2-1, 1-0 SEC), there are plenty of storylines to monitor for the Hogs.

As far as injuries go for the Arkansas Razorbacks, the top name fans want to know about is junior running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, who suffered a knee injury in the Week 1 win over Western Carolina.

Sanders participated at practice Monday and Tuesday for the first time since before that win over Western Carolina. He didn't look to be 100% healthy and also didn't go in full pads on Tuesday, so Sanders' status for Saturday's game at LSU remains unknown.

"Well, I don’t have an update on his status, but I can tell you that he’s ran really (well)," head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "Ran well yesterday and progressing faster than what I thought he might. But I don’t know whether he’ll be able to play or not."

The injury is to Sanders' left knee and the initial time table given on Sept. 6 was "a couple of weeks."

Another player who could have a big impact on the offense is left tackle Devon Manuel, who has most recently been battling a stinger. Manuel entered fall camp as the starting left tackle, but injuries have set him back and allowed Andrew Chamblee to start.

"He’s practiced the first two days," Pittman said. "In my opinion, he’s yet to let it go. He’s got to let it go and get back to where he was to help us, so I don't know if he’ll be available full speed or not. If he won’t, then we won’t play him unless he’s full speed. He’s not there as of today, so we’ll have to figure that out."

Pittman said Monday that the team needs Manuel back as soon as possible. The only player on the Arkansas roster from Louisiana, being able to suit up against his home state team this weekend would mean a lot to Manuel.

"He wants to play," Pittman said. "I want him to play. All those things. He’s trying his butt off. He’s just still a little bit more beat up than I was hoping he would be. That’s why I’m not giving up on him this week because I know how bad he wants to get out there.

"However, he’s just not fully healthy yet, and a non-fully healthy guy, we’ve got one that would be better than him on the field if he’s not healthy. Hopefully he’ll be better today. We still got a lot of time, so I’m banking on him being ready to play, but he hasn’t to this point."

Starting cornerback Dwight McGlothern has also been dealing with turf toe for the past two weeks, but Pittman said he thinks that should be closed to healed up now.

"I think he would be more advanced, we would play him more and more if he was healthy, which I think he’s finally healthy now," Pittman said. "But I’ve liked the way he’s played this year. He seems to be around the football. He seems to be able to make big plays and things of that nature. That turf toe has just hurt his progress this year. But I feel like he’s about as close to 100% as he’s been this season going into this week."

Also on defense, Maryland transfer defensive tackle Anthony "Tank" Booker Jr. has been dealing with some sore knees, according to Pittman. The Head Hog added that Booker will be "full-go" for Wednesday's practice after he wasn't seen participating during the media viewing periods on Monday and Tuesday.