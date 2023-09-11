FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 3 game against the BYU Cougars, which will be televised on ESPN2.

Just a few small changes were made to this week's depth chart after none were made for last week's matchup with Kent State, which the Hogs won 28-6.

The "OR" was removed between players at a few positions. Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. is now listed as the stand-alone starter at linebacker alongside Jaheim Thomas. Sophomore Jordan Crook was moved from starting linebacker to second team, while Antonio Grier was also was listed as a second team linebacker with an "OR" between him and Brad Spence.

There is no longer and "OR" between Jayden Johnson and Hudson Clark at starting safety, as Clark is now just listed as second team. Also, LaDarrius Bishop is no longer listed as an "OR" for second team cornerback and he is just a third team corner now.

It's worth noting that some players remained on the depth chart despite having injuries, such as Rocket Sanders (knee), Josh Street (undisclosed) and Malik Chavis (hand). The status of all three of those players for the BYU game is currently unknown.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against BYU, which is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville: