Arkansas football official depth chart for Ole Miss game

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 6 game at the Ole Miss Rebels, which will be televised on the SEC Network.

Following a pitiful 34-22 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in last week's matchup, a couple of changes were made to this week's depth chart.

After suffering a broken clavicle in the first quarter of the Texas A&M game, freshman Luke Hasz is no longer listed on the three-deep for the tight end position. Instead, Nathan Bax is listed as the starter with Var'Keyes Gumms, Francis Sherman and Tyrus Washington listed as "OR" with him.

Another change was at the cornerback position, where freshman standout Jaylon Braxton is listed on the first team above Jaheim Singletary. Braxton played 58 snaps compared to Singletary's 31 against the Aggies on Saturday.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Ole Miss, which is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford:

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Jacolby Criswell


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson

TE

Nathan Bax OR Var'keyes Gumms OR Francis Sherman OR Tyrus Washington



WR

Andrew Armstrong

Tyrone Broden


WR

Isaac TeSlaa

Davion Dozier

Dazmin James

WR

Jaedon Wilson

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

LT

Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel


LG

Brady Latham

Josh Street


C

Beaux Limmer

Amaury Wiggins

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford


RT

Patrick Kutas

E'Marion Harris
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

John Morgan III

Jashaud Stewart

DT

Taurean Carter

Keivie Rose

DT

Eric Gregory

Cameron Ball

Anthony Booker Jr.

DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

Zach Williams

LB

Chris Paul Jr.

Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence


LB

Jaheim Thomas

Jordan Crook


HOG

Lorando Johnson

TJ Metcalf

Jaylen Lewis

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Jaheim Singletary

LaDarrius Bishop

S

Jayden Johnson

Hudson Clark


S

Alfahiym Walcott

Malik Chavis

CB

Dwight McGlothern

Kee'yon Stewart

LaDarrius Bishop
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little

Blake Ford

KO

Cam Little

Blake Ford


P

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

H

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

LS

Eli Stein

Ashton Ngo


KR

Isaiah Sategna

AJ Green

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

