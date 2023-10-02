FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 6 game at the Ole Miss Rebels, which will be televised on the SEC Network.

Following a pitiful 34-22 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in last week's matchup, a couple of changes were made to this week's depth chart.

After suffering a broken clavicle in the first quarter of the Texas A&M game, freshman Luke Hasz is no longer listed on the three-deep for the tight end position. Instead, Nathan Bax is listed as the starter with Var'Keyes Gumms, Francis Sherman and Tyrus Washington listed as "OR" with him.

Another change was at the cornerback position, where freshman standout Jaylon Braxton is listed on the first team above Jaheim Singletary. Braxton played 58 snaps compared to Singletary's 31 against the Aggies on Saturday.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Ole Miss, which is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford: