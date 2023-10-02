Arkansas football official depth chart for Ole Miss game
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 6 game at the Ole Miss Rebels, which will be televised on the SEC Network.
Following a pitiful 34-22 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in last week's matchup, a couple of changes were made to this week's depth chart.
After suffering a broken clavicle in the first quarter of the Texas A&M game, freshman Luke Hasz is no longer listed on the three-deep for the tight end position. Instead, Nathan Bax is listed as the starter with Var'Keyes Gumms, Francis Sherman and Tyrus Washington listed as "OR" with him.
Another change was at the cornerback position, where freshman standout Jaylon Braxton is listed on the first team above Jaheim Singletary. Braxton played 58 snaps compared to Singletary's 31 against the Aggies on Saturday.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Ole Miss, which is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford:
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Nathan Bax OR Var'keyes Gumms OR Francis Sherman OR Tyrus Washington
|
|
|
WR
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
Tyrone Broden
|
|
WR
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
Davion Dozier
|
Dazmin James
|
WR
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens
|
LT
|
Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel
|
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Josh Street
|
|
C
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
RG
|
Joshua Braun
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
|
RT
|
Patrick Kutas
|
E'Marion Harris
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
John Morgan III
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
DT
|
Taurean Carter
|
Keivie Rose
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Cameron Ball
|
Anthony Booker Jr.
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Zach Williams
|
LB
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence
|
|
LB
|
Jaheim Thomas
|
Jordan Crook
|
|
HOG
|
Lorando Johnson
|
TJ Metcalf
|
Jaylen Lewis
|
CB
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
S
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Hudson Clark
|
|
S
|
Alfahiym Walcott
|
Malik Chavis
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Kee'yon Stewart
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
KO
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
H
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Ashton Ngo
|
|
KR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
AJ Green
|
PR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens