Arkansas football official depth chart for Texas A&M game

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 5 game at AT&T Stadium against the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC), which will be televised on the SEC Network.

Following a hard-fought 34-31 loss at the LSU Tigers over the weekend, the Razorbacks made no changes to this week's depth chart.

Some players listed like Rocket Sanders (knee) and Malik Chavis (hand) remain on the depth chart despite their injuries. Chavis hasn't played at all this year and Sanders hasn't played since Week 1. The status of both Sanders and Chavis for the Texas A&M game is currently unknown.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, which is set for a 11:00 p.m. CT kickoff in Arlington, Texas.

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Jacolby Criswell


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson

TE

Luke Hasz

Francis Sherman

Nathan Bax OR Var'keyes Gumms OR Tyrus Washington

WR

Andrew Armstrong

Tyrone Broden


WR

Isaac TeSlaa

Davion Dozier

Dazmin James

WR

Jaedon Wilson

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

LT

Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel


LG

Brady Latham

Josh Street


C

Beaux Limmer

Amaury Wiggins

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford


RT

Patrick Kutas

E'Marion Harris
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

John Morgan III

Jashaud Stewart

DT

Taurean Carter

Keivie Rose

DT

Eric Gregory

Cameron Ball

Anthony Booker Jr.

DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

Zach Williams

LB

Chris Paul Jr.

Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence


LB

Jaheim Thomas

Jordan Crook


HOG

Lorando Johnson

TJ Metcalf

Jaylen Lewis

CB

Jaheim Singletary

Jaylon Braxton

LaDarrius Bishop

S

Jayden Johnson

Hudson Clark


S

Alfahiym Walcott

Malik Chavis

CB

Dwight McGlothern

Kee'yon Stewart

LaDarrius Bishop
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little

Blake Ford

KO

Cam Little

Blake Ford


P

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

H

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

LS

Eli Stein

Ashton Ngo


KR

Isaiah Sategna

AJ Green

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

