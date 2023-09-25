Arkansas football official depth chart for Texas A&M game
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 5 game at AT&T Stadium against the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC), which will be televised on the SEC Network.
Following a hard-fought 34-31 loss at the LSU Tigers over the weekend, the Razorbacks made no changes to this week's depth chart.
Some players listed like Rocket Sanders (knee) and Malik Chavis (hand) remain on the depth chart despite their injuries. Chavis hasn't played at all this year and Sanders hasn't played since Week 1. The status of both Sanders and Chavis for the Texas A&M game is currently unknown.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, which is set for a 11:00 p.m. CT kickoff in Arlington, Texas.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion and Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Luke Hasz
|
Francis Sherman
|
Nathan Bax OR Var'keyes Gumms OR Tyrus Washington
|
WR
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
Tyrone Broden
|
|
WR
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
Davion Dozier
|
Dazmin James
|
WR
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens
|
LT
|
Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel
|
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Josh Street
|
|
C
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
RG
|
Joshua Braun
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
|
RT
|
Patrick Kutas
|
E'Marion Harris
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
John Morgan III
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
DT
|
Taurean Carter
|
Keivie Rose
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Cameron Ball
|
Anthony Booker Jr.
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Zach Williams
|
LB
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence
|
|
LB
|
Jaheim Thomas
|
Jordan Crook
|
|
HOG
|
Lorando Johnson
|
TJ Metcalf
|
Jaylen Lewis
|
CB
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|
S
|
Jayden Johnson
|
Hudson Clark
|
|
S
|
Alfahiym Walcott
|
Malik Chavis
|
CB
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Kee'yon Stewart
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
KO
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
H
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Ashton Ngo
|
|
KR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
AJ Green
|
PR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens