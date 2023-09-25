FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's Week 5 game at AT&T Stadium against the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 1-0 SEC), which will be televised on the SEC Network.

Following a hard-fought 34-31 loss at the LSU Tigers over the weekend, the Razorbacks made no changes to this week's depth chart.

Some players listed like Rocket Sanders (knee) and Malik Chavis (hand) remain on the depth chart despite their injuries. Chavis hasn't played at all this year and Sanders hasn't played since Week 1. The status of both Sanders and Chavis for the Texas A&M game is currently unknown.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Texas A&M, which is set for a 11:00 p.m. CT kickoff in Arlington, Texas.