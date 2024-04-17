Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team have officially completed their 15-practice spring schedule, capped off by the team's Red-White Spring Game on Saturday that the Red team (starters) won 38-12.

"I like the team that they like each other," Pittman said Saturday. "We have a better football team. Where we go, I think we’re going to go up because the kids in the room want to and they’re talented enough to do it.

"But where we were in November to where we are now, a lot has changed, and it’s been positive, so I’m happy where we are now. We’ve got a long way to go, but we got the right people in the building, whether it be coaches or players, that can get there."

New faces were all over the practice fields this spring in the form of coaches and players following a 4-8 season in 2023.

Led by first-year offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, the offense also features new offensive line coach Eric Mateos, receivers coach Ronnie Fouch and running backs coach Kolby Smith.

Personnel-wise, the offense will look much different than it did in 2023, as Boise State transfer quarterback Taylen Green is now the signal caller for the Razorbacks. There are also new faces up front on the offensive line, plus a potential transfer gem at running back.

After watching all of the action this spring, here are my MVPs on the offensive side of the ball for Arkansas: