Arkansas Football Recruiting Notebook: Junior Day (Jan. 15)

To stay up to date with all additional updates/information about the first week of Junior Day and its aftermath, make sure to check out HawgBeat's thread of Junior Day reactions - Jan. 15 .

Arkansas football had its true kickoff to the classes beyond 2023 this weekend at the first of three "Junior Days" at the team's facilities.

Cole Adams called an audible this weekend.

The speedy receiver from Owasso, Okla., had been slated to run in a meet at the Tyson Track Center, but changed his plans so he could check out the UA football program.

After talking to his coaches, who gave him their blessing, Adams attended Junior Day instead of competing in the Arkansas High School Invitational and it was a rewarding experience.

“It went really good,” Adams said. “The love they showed and just the facility was just different. #1 city to live in and 4th in the country, absolutely beautiful out there. The strength facility really opened an eye on what they were saying about their workouts and nutrition!”