Arkansas Football Recruiting Notebook: Junior Day (Jan. 29)

Arkansas steps into 2022 with a very optimistic outlook on the quarterback position - and rightfully so.

Despite not adding a signal-caller in the '22 class, the Razorbacks return KJ Jefferson, who led the Hogs to the SEC's sixth-best total offense in 2021. That's not the only large reason Arkansas steered clear of QBs this cycle, though.

The 2023 class is loaded with targets for Arkansas, and one such prospect just so happens to have been on the Hill this weekend. Much to the staff's excitement, 5.7-three-star Maize (Kan.) quarterback Avery Johnson was back in Fayetteville for the Razorbacks' final Junior Day of 2022

Johnson, who has visited twice before, was in town with fellow Kansan and '23 tight end commit Jaden Hamm for another chance to experience what the Natural State has to offer.

"I mean, since the first time I came down here, I've loved it," Johnson said. "Just to know a little bit more about Arkansas each time I come down here, I mean, it's a great place.

"I love the coaches, I love the atmosphere. And I mean, even the basketball atmosphere is just great to be around. I've got no problems with this place. I love everything about it."

As far as some highlights are concerned, Johnson wasn't as concerned with the usual selling points as you'd think.

"Really just getting to sit down with KB (Kendal Briles) and just talk about football a little bit," Johnson said.

"I mean, some people kind of overlook that and just get to look at the facilities and take all the pictures and everything, but to just sit down with Coach Briles and talking over football and seeing how I'd fit in this program was it was a really good experience and really good for me to see."

The rising senior is somewhat behind in his recruitment according to his own expectations, stating that he'd planned to have been committed by now. With a changing landscape that has turned the landscape of college football upside down, however, the fans aren't the only ones who have had to deal with that rapid movement.

With nineteen offers to ponder through, Johnson is looking to lock in on some of his finalists in the near future.

"I definitely think it increases them," Johnson said. "February goes dead for coaches, so I'm trying to shorten my list up a little bit and maybe see if I can start focusing on the schools I have a lot more interest, so that I can just focus on them and not focus on other schools. But I definitely think Arkansas is going to be in that in that mix."