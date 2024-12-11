Advertisement
Published Dec 11, 2024
Arkansas football's transfer portal offers so far
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Arkansas football has sent out a plethora of offers to transfer players since the portal opened Monday.

In roughly 48 hours, the Razorbacks have eyeballed 18 players looking for greener pastures, and those are only the ones who've made their offers public.

As things currently stand, Arkansas has already lost 22 players off its own roster to the transfer portal, so landing contributors and depth pieces will be important for many positions.

HawgBeat has the rundown on every player Arkansas has offered so far, with highlights, tidbits and more:

Zach Atkins - TE, Northwest Missouri State

Stats: 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, 18 recs, 179 yds, 3 TDs

Offers: LSU, South Carolina, Colorado, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Illinois, others

Intel: Atkins will visit the Razorbacks from Dec. 11-12, and with Arkansas' glaring need for help at the tight end position, it's hard to envision the Hogs not having a good shot here.

Raylen Sharpe - WR, Fresno State

Stats: 5-foot-9, 165-pounds, 51 recs, 523 yds, 3 TDs

Offers: N/A

Intel: A former receiver under Bobby Petrino at Missouri State, Sharpe wanted to come to Arkansas when he entered the portal last offseason, but things never came to fruition.

After proving himself at Fresno State, Sharpe will visit the Razorbacks on Dec. 11 and all signs favor Arkansas here.

