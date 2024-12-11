Arkansas football's transfer portal offers so far

Arkansas football has sent out a plethora of offers to transfer players since the portal opened Monday.

In roughly 48 hours, the Razorbacks have eyeballed 18 players looking for greener pastures, and those are only the ones who've made their offers public.

As things currently stand, Arkansas has already lost 22 players off its own roster to the transfer portal, so landing contributors and depth pieces will be important for many positions.

HawgBeat has the rundown on every player Arkansas has offered so far, with highlights, tidbits and more: