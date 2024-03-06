Advertisement
Arkansas football's weight gains, losses entering 2024 spring ball

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

Spring football begins Thursday for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and plenty of players have seen weight gains and losses since last season.

The Razorbacks officially released their spring football roster Tuesday and HawgBeat has a full breakdown of how each player's weight has changed since their listed weight last season.

Some significant changes include a pair of offensive players — running back Braylen Russell added 27 pounds and lineman Addison Nichols dropped 21 pounds. On the other side of the trench, two defensive lineman lost a bit of weight — Ian Geffrard lost 14 pounds and Kaleb James dropped 16 pounds.

Plenty of freshmen saw changes in their weight compared to their listed weight when they signed and some of the new transfers saw changes as well.

Note: Returners weight is compared with their listed weight on last year's roster. Transfers' weight is compared with the weight they were listed at with their previous school. Freshmen's weight is compared with the listed weight from the UA when they signed. New walk-on players do not have a 2023 weight listed.

* - notes freshman

^ - notes walk-on player

Five biggest scholarship weight gainers

1. RB Braylen Russell (+27 pounds)

2. QB KJ Jackson* (+20 pounds)

3. DB Tevis Metcalf* (+18 pounds)

4. WR CJ Brown* (+14 pounds)

5. LB Justin Logan* (+13 pounds)

Five biggest scholarship weight losers

1. OL Addison Nichols (-21 pounds)

2. RB Rashod Dubinion (-17 pounds)

3. DL Kaleb James (-16 pounds)

4. Ian Geffrard (-14 pounds)

5. TE Luke Hasz (-12 pounds)

Quarterback (6)
Player 2023 weight 2024 weight

Jacolby Criswell

230 lbs

232 lbs (+2)

Taylen Green

221 lbs

223 lbs (+2)

Malachi Singleton

228 lbs

225 lbs (-3)

Rykar Acebo^

192 lbs

203 lbs (+11)

Austin Ledbetter^

190 lbs

210 lbs (+20)

KJ Jackson*

203 lbs

223 lbs (+20)
Running Back (6)
Player 2023 Weight 2024 Weight

Isaiah Augustave

208 lbs

212 lbs (+4)

Ja'Quinden Jackson

228 lbs

235 lbs (+7)

Rashod Dubinion

216 lbs

199 lbs (-17)

Dominique Johnson

252 lbs

251 lbs (-1)

Jezreel Bachert^

212 lbs

217 lbs (+5)

Braylen Russell*

225 lbs

252 lbs (+27)
Tight End (7)
Player 2023 Weight 2024 Weight

Ty Washington

247 lbs

240 lbs (-7)

Luke Hasz

242 lbs

230 lbs (-12)

Shamar Easter

223 lbs

227 lbs (+4)

Andreas Paaske

255 lbs

262 lbs (+7)

Var'Keyes Gumms

242 lbs

244 lbs (+2)

Maddox Lassiter^

238 lbs

238 lbs

Luke Johnston^

231 lbs

239 lbs (+8)
Wide Receiver (14)
Player 2023 Weight 2024 Weight

Andrew Armstrong

201 lbs

199 lbs (-2)

Isaac TeSlaa

216 lbs

216 lbs

Tyrone Broden

197 lbs

198 lbs (+1)

Bryce Stephens

181 lbs

188 lbs (+7)

Jaedon Wilson

179 lbs

186 lbs (+7)

Isaiah Sategna

180 lbs

183 lbs (+3)

Jordan Anthony

160 lbs

162 lbs (+2)

Dazmin James

184 lbs

194 lbs (+10)

Davion Dozier

205 lbs

203 lbs (-2)

CJ Brown*

180 lbs

194 lbs (+14)

Emmanuel Crawford^

168 lbs

175 lbs (+7)

Kamron Bibby^

183 lbs

180 lbs (-3)

Jace Petty^

170 lbs

171 lbs (+1)

Walker Catsavis^

N/A

176 lbs
Offensive Line (18)
Player 2022 Weight 2023 Weight

Ty'Kieast Crawford

325 lbs

319 lbs (-6)

E'Marion Harris

296 lbs

294 lbs (-2)

Josh Braun

350 lbs

349 lbs (-1)

Patrick Kutas

313 lbs

312 lbs (-1)

Paris Patterson

350 lbs

352 lbs (+2)

Luke Brown

313 lbs

304 lbs (-9)

Josh Street

311 lbs

313 lbs (+2)

Amaury Wiggins

310 lbs

308 lbs (-2)

Fernando Carmona Jr.

314 lbs

324 lbs (+10)

Keyshawn Blackstock

315 lbs

325 lbs (+10)

Addison Nichols

327 lbs

306 lbs (-21)

Zuri Madison*

303 lbs

298 lbs (-5)

Kobe Branham*

320 lbs

325 lbs (+5)

Tim Dawn^

N/A

311 lbs

Aaron Smith^

289 lbs

290 lbs (+2)

Brooks Edmonson^

311 lbs

320 lbs (+9)

Kai Hamilton^

303 lbs

291 lbs (-12)

Tommy Varhall^

326 lbs

337 lbs (+11)
Defensive Line (15)
Player 2023 Weight 2024 Weight

Eric Gregory

318 lbs

324 lbs (+6)

Landon Jackson

281 lbs

282 lbs (+1)

Cam Ball

319 lbs

315 lbs (-4)

Nico Davillier

268 lbs

271 lbs (+3)

JJ Hollingsworth

273 lbs

270 lbs (-3)

Kaleb James

276 lbs

260 lbs (-16)

Ian Geffrard

394 lbs

380 lbs (-14)

Keivie Rose

303 lbs

312 lbs (+9)

Quincy Rhodes Jr.

289 lbs

290 lbs (+1)

Anton Juncaj

273 lbs

275 lbs (+2)

Charleston Collins*

260 lbs

252 lbs (-8)

Kavion Henderson*

238 lbs

246 lbs (+8)

Donovan Whitten^

242 lbs

242 lbs

Kyle Thompson^

284 lbs

280 lbs (-4)

Jon Hill^

248 lbs

261 lbs (+13)
Linebacker (10)
Player 2023 Weight 2024 Weight

Kaden Henley

230 lbs

232 lbs (+2)

Carson Dean

234 lbs

238 lbs (+4)

Brad Spence

237 lbs

240 lbs (+3)

Xavian Sorey Jr.

220 lbs

224 lbs (+4)

Alex Sanford

225 lbs

226 lbs (-1)

Justin Logan

213 lbs

226 lbs (+13)

Julius Pope

195 lbs

203 lbs (+8)

Brooks Yurachek

N/A

221 lbs

Brooks Both^

230 lbs

226 lbs (-4)

Mason Schueck^

225 lbs

223 lbs (-2)
Defensive Back (25)
Player 2023 Weight 2024 Weight

Hudson Clark

188 lbs

190 lbs (+2)

Lorando Johnson

193 lbs

195 lbs (+2)

Jayden Johnson

204 lbs

205 lbs (+1)

Quincey McAdoo

192 lbs

187 lbs (-5)

Jaylon Braxton

185 lbs

190 lbs (+5)

Dallas Young

194 lbs

196 lbs (+2)

RJ Johnson

180 lbs

181 lbs (+1)

Dylan Hasz

193 lbs

194 lbs (+1)

TJ Metcalf

206 lbs

199 lbs (-7)

Jaheim Singletary

187 lbs

191 lbs (+4)

Kee'yon Stewart

185 lbs

184 lbs (-1)

Christian Ford

181 lbs

179 lbs (-2)

Doneiko Slaughter

190 lbs

192 lbs (+2)

Miguel Mitchell

215 lbs

215 lbs

Marquise Robinson

184 lbs

195 lbs (+9)

Selman Bridges*

170 lbs

174 lbs (+4)

Jaden Allen*

170 lbs

167 lbs (-3)

Tevis Metcalf*

174 lbs

192 lbs (+18)

Ahkhari Johnson*

180 lbs

179 lbs (-1)

John Paul Pickens^

183 lbs

185 lbs (+2)

Landon Phipps^

191 lbs

188 lbs (-3)

Braylon Watson^

201 lbs

200 lbs (-1)

Aidan McCowan^

160 lbs

162 lbs (+2)

Jabrae Shaw^

196 lbs

191 lbs (-5)

Anton Pierce^

218 lbs

211 lbs (-7)
Special Teams (8)
Position/Player 2022 Weight 2023 Weight

P Max Fletcher

174 lbs

182 lbs (+8)

LS Eli Stein

231 lbs

234 lbs (+3)

Matthew Shipley

190 lbs

195 lbs (+5)

Sam Dubwig*^

N/A

225 lbs

Devin Bale^

211 lbs

208 lbs (-3)

Vito Calvaruso^

N/A

210 lbs

LS Ashton Ngo^

233 lbs

237 lbs (+4)

LS Max Schmidly^

207 lbs

208 lbs (+1)

