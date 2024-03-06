Arkansas football's weight gains, losses entering 2024 spring ball
Spring football begins Thursday for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and plenty of players have seen weight gains and losses since last season.
The Razorbacks officially released their spring football roster Tuesday and HawgBeat has a full breakdown of how each player's weight has changed since their listed weight last season.
Some significant changes include a pair of offensive players — running back Braylen Russell added 27 pounds and lineman Addison Nichols dropped 21 pounds. On the other side of the trench, two defensive lineman lost a bit of weight — Ian Geffrard lost 14 pounds and Kaleb James dropped 16 pounds.
Plenty of freshmen saw changes in their weight compared to their listed weight when they signed and some of the new transfers saw changes as well.
Note: Returners weight is compared with their listed weight on last year's roster. Transfers' weight is compared with the weight they were listed at with their previous school. Freshmen's weight is compared with the listed weight from the UA when they signed. New walk-on players do not have a 2023 weight listed.
* - notes freshman
^ - notes walk-on player
Five biggest scholarship weight gainers
1. RB Braylen Russell (+27 pounds)
2. QB KJ Jackson* (+20 pounds)
3. DB Tevis Metcalf* (+18 pounds)
4. WR CJ Brown* (+14 pounds)
5. LB Justin Logan* (+13 pounds)
Five biggest scholarship weight losers
1. OL Addison Nichols (-21 pounds)
2. RB Rashod Dubinion (-17 pounds)
3. DL Kaleb James (-16 pounds)
4. Ian Geffrard (-14 pounds)
5. TE Luke Hasz (-12 pounds)
|Player
|2023 weight
|2024 weight
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
230 lbs
|
232 lbs (+2)
|
Taylen Green
|
221 lbs
|
223 lbs (+2)
|
Malachi Singleton
|
228 lbs
|
225 lbs (-3)
|
Rykar Acebo^
|
192 lbs
|
203 lbs (+11)
|
Austin Ledbetter^
|
190 lbs
|
210 lbs (+20)
|
KJ Jackson*
|
203 lbs
|
223 lbs (+20)
|Player
|2023 Weight
|2024 Weight
|
Isaiah Augustave
|
208 lbs
|
212 lbs (+4)
|
Ja'Quinden Jackson
|
228 lbs
|
235 lbs (+7)
|
Rashod Dubinion
|
216 lbs
|
199 lbs (-17)
|
Dominique Johnson
|
252 lbs
|
251 lbs (-1)
|
Jezreel Bachert^
|
212 lbs
|
217 lbs (+5)
|
Braylen Russell*
|
225 lbs
|
252 lbs (+27)
|Player
|2023 Weight
|2024 Weight
|
Ty Washington
|
247 lbs
|
240 lbs (-7)
|
Luke Hasz
|
242 lbs
|
230 lbs (-12)
|
Shamar Easter
|
223 lbs
|
227 lbs (+4)
|
Andreas Paaske
|
255 lbs
|
262 lbs (+7)
|
Var'Keyes Gumms
|
242 lbs
|
244 lbs (+2)
|
Maddox Lassiter^
|
238 lbs
|
238 lbs
|
Luke Johnston^
|
231 lbs
|
239 lbs (+8)
|Player
|2023 Weight
|2024 Weight
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
201 lbs
|
199 lbs (-2)
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
216 lbs
|
216 lbs
|
Tyrone Broden
|
197 lbs
|
198 lbs (+1)
|
Bryce Stephens
|
181 lbs
|
188 lbs (+7)
|
Jaedon Wilson
|
179 lbs
|
186 lbs (+7)
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
180 lbs
|
183 lbs (+3)
|
Jordan Anthony
|
160 lbs
|
162 lbs (+2)
|
Dazmin James
|
184 lbs
|
194 lbs (+10)
|
Davion Dozier
|
205 lbs
|
203 lbs (-2)
|
CJ Brown*
|
180 lbs
|
194 lbs (+14)
|
Emmanuel Crawford^
|
168 lbs
|
175 lbs (+7)
|
Kamron Bibby^
|
183 lbs
|
180 lbs (-3)
|
Jace Petty^
|
170 lbs
|
171 lbs (+1)
|
Walker Catsavis^
|
N/A
|
176 lbs
|Player
|2022 Weight
|2023 Weight
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
325 lbs
|
319 lbs (-6)
|
E'Marion Harris
|
296 lbs
|
294 lbs (-2)
|
Josh Braun
|
350 lbs
|
349 lbs (-1)
|
Patrick Kutas
|
313 lbs
|
312 lbs (-1)
|
Paris Patterson
|
350 lbs
|
352 lbs (+2)
|
Luke Brown
|
313 lbs
|
304 lbs (-9)
|
Josh Street
|
311 lbs
|
313 lbs (+2)
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
310 lbs
|
308 lbs (-2)
|
Fernando Carmona Jr.
|
314 lbs
|
324 lbs (+10)
|
Keyshawn Blackstock
|
315 lbs
|
325 lbs (+10)
|
Addison Nichols
|
327 lbs
|
306 lbs (-21)
|
Zuri Madison*
|
303 lbs
|
298 lbs (-5)
|
Kobe Branham*
|
320 lbs
|
325 lbs (+5)
|
Tim Dawn^
|
N/A
|
311 lbs
|
Aaron Smith^
|
289 lbs
|
290 lbs (+2)
|
Brooks Edmonson^
|
311 lbs
|
320 lbs (+9)
|
Kai Hamilton^
|
303 lbs
|
291 lbs (-12)
|
Tommy Varhall^
|
326 lbs
|
337 lbs (+11)
|Player
|2023 Weight
|2024 Weight
|
Eric Gregory
|
318 lbs
|
324 lbs (+6)
|
Landon Jackson
|
281 lbs
|
282 lbs (+1)
|
Cam Ball
|
319 lbs
|
315 lbs (-4)
|
Nico Davillier
|
268 lbs
|
271 lbs (+3)
|
JJ Hollingsworth
|
273 lbs
|
270 lbs (-3)
|
Kaleb James
|
276 lbs
|
260 lbs (-16)
|
Ian Geffrard
|
394 lbs
|
380 lbs (-14)
|
Keivie Rose
|
303 lbs
|
312 lbs (+9)
|
Quincy Rhodes Jr.
|
289 lbs
|
290 lbs (+1)
|
Anton Juncaj
|
273 lbs
|
275 lbs (+2)
|
Charleston Collins*
|
260 lbs
|
252 lbs (-8)
|
Kavion Henderson*
|
238 lbs
|
246 lbs (+8)
|
Donovan Whitten^
|
242 lbs
|
242 lbs
|
Kyle Thompson^
|
284 lbs
|
280 lbs (-4)
|
Jon Hill^
|
248 lbs
|
261 lbs (+13)
|Player
|2023 Weight
|2024 Weight
|
Kaden Henley
|
230 lbs
|
232 lbs (+2)
|
Carson Dean
|
234 lbs
|
238 lbs (+4)
|
Brad Spence
|
237 lbs
|
240 lbs (+3)
|
Xavian Sorey Jr.
|
220 lbs
|
224 lbs (+4)
|
Alex Sanford
|
225 lbs
|
226 lbs (-1)
|
Justin Logan
|
213 lbs
|
226 lbs (+13)
|
Julius Pope
|
195 lbs
|
203 lbs (+8)
|
Brooks Yurachek
|
N/A
|
221 lbs
|
Brooks Both^
|
230 lbs
|
226 lbs (-4)
|
Mason Schueck^
|
225 lbs
|
223 lbs (-2)
|Player
|2023 Weight
|2024 Weight
|
Hudson Clark
|
188 lbs
|
190 lbs (+2)
|
Lorando Johnson
|
193 lbs
|
195 lbs (+2)
|
Jayden Johnson
|
204 lbs
|
205 lbs (+1)
|
Quincey McAdoo
|
192 lbs
|
187 lbs (-5)
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
185 lbs
|
190 lbs (+5)
|
Dallas Young
|
194 lbs
|
196 lbs (+2)
|
RJ Johnson
|
180 lbs
|
181 lbs (+1)
|
Dylan Hasz
|
193 lbs
|
194 lbs (+1)
|
TJ Metcalf
|
206 lbs
|
199 lbs (-7)
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
187 lbs
|
191 lbs (+4)
|
Kee'yon Stewart
|
185 lbs
|
184 lbs (-1)
|
Christian Ford
|
181 lbs
|
179 lbs (-2)
|
Doneiko Slaughter
|
190 lbs
|
192 lbs (+2)
|
Miguel Mitchell
|
215 lbs
|
215 lbs
|
Marquise Robinson
|
184 lbs
|
195 lbs (+9)
|
Selman Bridges*
|
170 lbs
|
174 lbs (+4)
|
Jaden Allen*
|
170 lbs
|
167 lbs (-3)
|
Tevis Metcalf*
|
174 lbs
|
192 lbs (+18)
|
Ahkhari Johnson*
|
180 lbs
|
179 lbs (-1)
|
John Paul Pickens^
|
183 lbs
|
185 lbs (+2)
|
Landon Phipps^
|
191 lbs
|
188 lbs (-3)
|
Braylon Watson^
|
201 lbs
|
200 lbs (-1)
|
Aidan McCowan^
|
160 lbs
|
162 lbs (+2)
|
Jabrae Shaw^
|
196 lbs
|
191 lbs (-5)
|
Anton Pierce^
|
218 lbs
|
211 lbs (-7)
|Position/Player
|2022 Weight
|2023 Weight
|
P Max Fletcher
|
174 lbs
|
182 lbs (+8)
|
LS Eli Stein
|
231 lbs
|
234 lbs (+3)
|
Matthew Shipley
|
190 lbs
|
195 lbs (+5)
|
Sam Dubwig*^
|
N/A
|
225 lbs
|
Devin Bale^
|
211 lbs
|
208 lbs (-3)
|
Vito Calvaruso^
|
N/A
|
210 lbs
|
LS Ashton Ngo^
|
233 lbs
|
237 lbs (+4)
|
LS Max Schmidly^
|
207 lbs
|
208 lbs (+1)