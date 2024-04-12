The 2024 season opener for the Arkansas football team has been rescheduled to a different date, the program announced on Friday.

Originally set to face off against the in-state University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, Aug. 31, the Razorbacks will now kick their season off on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Head coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs will play in front of a nationally televised audience on ESPNU for the matchup with a scheduled start time of 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium.