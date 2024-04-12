Arkansas football season opener against UAPB rescheduled
The 2024 season opener for the Arkansas football team has been rescheduled to a different date, the program announced on Friday.
Originally set to face off against the in-state University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday, Aug. 31, the Razorbacks will now kick their season off on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Hogs will play in front of a nationally televised audience on ESPNU for the matchup with a scheduled start time of 6:30 p.m. CT at War Memorial Stadium.
This will be the second meeting on the football field between Arkansas and UAPB, as the Razorbacks defeated the Golden Lions 45-3 at War Memorial Stadium during the 2021 season — the same year that the Hogs racked up nine wins and a bowl victory over Penn State.
Arkansas fans can get their first glimpse of the 2024 Razorbacks on Saturday during the annual Red-White game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ with kick off set for noon CT.
Be sure to follow along at HawgBeat's premium message board — The Trough — for coverage of every Arkansas football practice and more.