Head coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks will begin spring drills March 7 and hold 14 practices prior to the program’s annual spring game on Saturday, April 13 at noon CT inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas football team announced Wednesday the start date for spring practices and the official day and time for the annual spring game.

Pittman’s fifth season as head coach will once again start in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium against UAPB on Aug. 31. The U of A Hall of Honor inductees will be recognized two weeks later when the Hogs have their opener at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville against UAB on Sept. 14. That weekend is also supposed to be family weekend.

Arkansas' homecoming game will be Oct. 19 against the LSU Tigers, which will mark the earliest the two schools have ever met inside the state of Arkansas.

The Razorbacks will also honor the military in the final home game of the season against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 23, which will also be Senior Day.