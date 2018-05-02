The football video team really went all out on this one. They've managed to encapsulate every part of what they want Arkansas Football to stand for under Chad Morris and it's probably everything a fan could want, and more.

"Football, it's such a simple game, no wonder we all love it so much. But what is it that makes the game so special? It's about having fun, working hard to accomplish something people said you could never do, building that bond of sweat-equity they call brotherhood, it's the experience. It's about a desire to win on, and off, the field. Competing with your teammates, and yourself, to maximize your full potential.

Knowing that without pressure, there can be no diamonds. It's a mentality that only your best is ever good enough. Football is about being a part of something bigger than yourself, representing your school, your family and friends, an entire state!

It's about writing the next chapter in a great history. Hearing a stadium of 80,000 people calling you to greatness *hog call*. This is all you have ever wanted--all any of us has ever wanted! This isn't a gimmick! This is something you've loved ever since you first heard those pads pop. This is that little voice in the back of your head saying that you can be great, and have a great time doing it! This is what it is, what it has been and what it always should be. This is football...in it's natural state."

*Chills*