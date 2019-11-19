FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas regains an important piece of the roster Tuesday night as Eric Musselman has reinstated Reggie Chaney after a 3-game suspension for violating team rules.

The forward from Tulsa was be able to practice with the team while he met the terms of his suspension and Musselman said he was handling the suspension well.

The UA broke the news of the suspension just two hours ahead of game one tip-off against Rice. The Hogs managed to start 3-0 without Chaney, splitting the lion's share of minutes between seven players.

As a true freshman, Chaney appeared in every game and made a pair of starts. He averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 16.3 minutes. At 6-foot-8, he’s tied with Ethan Henderson as the tallest eligible scholarship player on this year’s roster.

In Arkansas’ annual Red-White game and two exhibitions against UALR and Southwestern Oklahoma State, Chaney was the third leading scorer with 35 points and second leading rebounder with 17. He led all players with 19 points in the Red-White game.

He shot 13 of 19 (68.4 percent) from the floor in those games and was a perfect 9 of 9 from the free throw line. That is an improvement from his 55.3 field goal percentage last season and a significant improvement at the charity stripe, where he shot 51.5 percent as a freshman.

Arkansas hosts Texas Southern at home at 7 p.m. READ MORE