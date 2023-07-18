There was quite a bit of speculation on social media this offseason surrounding incoming freshman Baye Fall. His expected arrival date was pushed back a few times, and opposing fanbases fanned the flames by starting rumors that the four-star center would enroll at another school.

Whatever the reasons for his delay, Fall was rumored to have arrived in Fayetteville a few weeks ago. Razorback fans became aware of a photo circulating from XNA - the regional airport in Fayetteville - as it seemed that Fall had arrived on a flight from Denver.

The basketball program has taken the next step weeks later and seemingly confirmed Fall's arrival and participation with the program by creating a grid, part of a recent phenomenon in the sports world where intersecting grids with different criterion are supposed to symbolize a specific player. In this case, every square was meant to be Fall, and there were 10 guesses available in the graphic, synonymous with Fall's jersey number for the upcoming season.

After the initial grid post, the Razorback Twitter account then made another post with two pictures of Fall participating in practice, a more straightforward acknowledgement of his participation with the program.

With Fall’s arrival, the Razorbacks now officially have both freshmen from their 2023 class on campus as Fall joins four-star point guard Layden Blocker.