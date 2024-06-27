From Memphis, Tennessee, to Camden, New Jersey, and now the rolling hills of Arkansas, freshman wing Billy Richmond has been through the wringer of personal growth, and is now looking to turn his dreams into reality with the Razorbacks heading into the 2024-25 season.

Richmond — and those who have been by his side through the process — sat down to detail the journey in Whistle's original "No Days Off" last week.

"I've been training Billy since he was seven years old," Richmond's trainer Jevonte Holmes said. "What makes me most proud of Billy is the things that he had to overcome, him coming out of high school from eighth grade to ninth grade being a 6-foot guard.

"The growing pains he went through from his ninth grade year going to his sophomore year, 6-foot-0 to 6-foot-5. I knew at times he wanted to shut down and didn't really want to go through it, but to see him now as the basketball player that he is, that's the thing I'm most proud of."

Rated as the No. 23 overall player in the class of 2024 and eighth-best small forward, Richmond flipped his commitment to the Razorbacks following head coach John Calipari's departure from Kentucky to Arkansas.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound phenom was excellent during his senior season at Camden High School, as he averaged 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals across 30 games with seven double-doubles. His season-high of 30 points and 15 boards came against Coatesville (PA) on Jan. 22.

"I play shooting guard and small forward, I like to attack a lot, get down hill," Richmond said. "I feel confident about driving, getting down hill. Playing both sides on the ball and defense, because I love defense. Once I get my three-point right, I feel like I'll be a more complete player.

"I'm on a dog on the court, there's not a lot of aggressive players out here so when I'm out here, I'm like the only aggressive player. You don't see too many of those, especially in this generation. Just an entertaining person when you watch me."