Just a couple days after the news Arkansas would move on from eight-year head coach Mike Anderson, sources told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans that freshman guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson will seek a transfer out of the program.

Embery played in every regular season game this season as a freshman off the bench and averaged 14.6 minutes per game. The Oklahoma native picked Arkansas over 13 other offers including Arizona State, Alabama, Texas A&M and West Virginia. He was a Rivals150 4-star shooting guard and a big get for Mike Anderson.

He averaged 4.1 points per game and scored in double digits four times with career-high 16 points against LSU in a one-point win and against Ole Miss in a loss. He played minimal minutes in the NIT tournament and suffered a foot injury in the SEC tournament that sidelined him.

Embery-Simpson will be the second Razorback to leave in his class, joining Jordan Phillips who transferred to UT Arlington mid-season.

The signs were there from Embery-Simpson, he was tweeting cryptically all week: