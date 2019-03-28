Arkansas Freshman Guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson to Transfer
Just a couple days after the news Arkansas would move on from eight-year head coach Mike Anderson, sources told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans that freshman guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson will seek a transfer out of the program.
Embery played in every regular season game this season as a freshman off the bench and averaged 14.6 minutes per game. The Oklahoma native picked Arkansas over 13 other offers including Arizona State, Alabama, Texas A&M and West Virginia. He was a Rivals150 4-star shooting guard and a big get for Mike Anderson.
He averaged 4.1 points per game and scored in double digits four times with career-high 16 points against LSU in a one-point win and against Ole Miss in a loss. He played minimal minutes in the NIT tournament and suffered a foot injury in the SEC tournament that sidelined him.
Embery-Simpson will be the second Razorback to leave in his class, joining Jordan Phillips who transferred to UT Arlington mid-season.
The signs were there from Embery-Simpson, he was tweeting cryptically all week:
Everything happens for a reason...⏳— Keyshow (@keyshoow5) March 25, 2019
Gods plan...🙏🏾🔑— Keyshow (@keyshoow5) March 27, 2019
I got a whole different level that I can tap into..— Keyshow (@keyshoow5) March 22, 2019
Stay tuned🙏🏾
The Razorbacks will have a lot of work to do on the recruiting front once they get a new coach hired. Here are Andrew Hutchinson's top 12 candidates to replace Mike Anderson.
