FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is getting closer to adding another key piece to its bench.

True freshman Jordan Phillips hasn’t been able to practice or play so far this season because of offseason meniscus surgery, but he could be fully cleared as early as next week, head coach Mike Anderson said after Monday night’s 81-58 win over UC Davis.

“I think he's got this week and he may be able (to go) full-tilt next Monday,” Anderson said. “That’s what we're looking at right now. He's got a chance to come and practice and see what he brings to the table. I'm excited about it.”

It’s been sort of a floating timeline for Phillips’ return since Anderson revealed the injury at the Razorbacks’ annual media day on Oct. 1. He indicated that he might be back ”in the next month and a half or so,” but a month later he said it would likely be December before they got him back.

Based on his comments Monday night, though, Anderson sounds optimistic about his return next week.

“His rehab has gone really, really well and he's sitting over there chomping at the bits to get on the floor,” Anderson said. “I really believe he'll help us and add some more depth to our bench.”

Despite being 6-foot-7, Phillips is listed as a guard on Arkansas’ roster. A high three-star recruit, Phillips was No. 141 in the Rivals150 and picked the Razorbacks over Georgetown, Oklahoma State and several others.

Before playing his final season at Grace Prep in Arlington, Texas, he averaged 21 points and six rebounds at Cedar Hill, which plays at the Class 6A level in Texas. On the AAU circuit, he averaged 23 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals with the Dallas Showtyme Elite.

The hope is that he'll be a scoring threat on Arkansas' second unit, as its bench has scored a total of 16 points on 5 of 24 shooting (20.8 percent) over the first two games of the season.

“He is that other piece that we have got to have - that versatile, like a big guard really,” Anderson said earlier this month. “I think from watching (him), you can see the rebounding and the physicality and having a guy that can make some plays, so we look forward to getting him back.”