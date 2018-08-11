FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – John Chavis recruited Bumper Pool extensively while serving as defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. Chavis' recruiting pitch centered around the idea Pool had the tools to one day lead the Aggies' defense. It didn't work because Pool – who has a family full of Razorback fans and alumni – couldn't resist the allure of playing in Fayetteville.

Chavis is still getting his chance to mold Pool into a future leader of a SEC West defense, though. A little more than 13 months after Pool verbally committed to Arkansas, and less than a month after he officially signed with the Hogs, Chavis was hired as Chad Morris' defensive coordinator. So far, Chavis' process of transforming Pool into the future centerpiece of his defense is going exceptionally well.

"I feel real good about Bumper Pool," Chavis said. "He’s having a heck of a fall camp. He’s smart, he learns and he’s got some instincts. I didn’t have enough opportunities in the spring to see that, but I’m seeing it now. And I’m pretty excited about it."

The Hogs have Dre Greenlaw and De'Jon Harris firmly entrenched as starters at linebacker. But there isn't much certainly regarding the depth beyond them, so Pool is getting every opportunity to prove he's ready to contribute as a true freshman.

Chavis would ideally limit Greenlaw and Harris to no more than 50 snaps per game. In 2017, Arkansas opponents averaged 70 plays per game. That number will very likely increase this season with the Hogs' shifting to an up-tempo offense. So, the average game is likely to leave around 30 percent of the snaps at linebacker available to a reserve. That's a role Pool is making a strong case to fill.

"Bumper has really stepped up," Greenlaw said. "He's definitely going to give us a lot more help than we thought he was going to be able to do. He's a good athlete, he's smart, he understands what he's supposed to do, he picks up on things well. He's definitely shown some things on film that you look and you say, 'OK, that's really good as a freshman.' I think Bumper has a good future ahead of him."