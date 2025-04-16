Arkansas freshman Quentin Murphy to transfer

The college football spring transfer transfer window officially opened Wednesday, and the Arkansas football team has already lost its first player to the portal.
True freshman defensive back Quentin Murphy, a 6-foot-1, 206-pound native of Little Rock, will exit the Arkansas football program, he confirmed Wednesday through his Instagram.
A former three-star prospect out of Parkview High School, Murphy received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and others before inking with the home-state Hogs.
Murphy played quarterback in high school and was initially expected to play some wide receiver in college, but he had been working at defensive back for the Razorbacks during spring practices.
Following Murphy's decision, Arkansas is now left with 84 projected scholarships for the 2025 roster, based on the number of 85 provided by head coach Sam Pittman on Tuesday. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for more updates during the Hogs' offseason.
Player Bio:
HIGH SCHOOL: A four-star prospect according to Rivals … Three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and On3 … Rated the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the class of 2025 and No. 4 overall prospect in Arkansas according to ESPN … No. 5 overall prospect in Arkansas by 247Sports … No. 23 athlete in the class of 2025 and No. 11 overall prospect in Arkansas according to On3 … Attends Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School in Little Rock, Ark. … Transferred to Parkview prior to his senior season … While at quarterback in 2023, completed 61-of-136 passing attempts for 892 yards and 13 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 697 yards and seven touchdowns on 85 attempts … Completed 98-of-167 passes for 1,388 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior while rushing 113 times for 569 yards and eight touchdowns as a sophomore … CHOSE ARKANSAS OVER: Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Louisville, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan State and others.