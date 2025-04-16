Arkansas freshman Quentin Murphy to transfer

The college football spring transfer transfer window officially opened Wednesday, and the Arkansas football team has already lost its first player to the portal.

True freshman defensive back Quentin Murphy, a 6-foot-1, 206-pound native of Little Rock, will exit the Arkansas football program, he confirmed Wednesday through his Instagram.

A former three-star prospect out of Parkview High School, Murphy received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee and others before inking with the home-state Hogs.

Murphy played quarterback in high school and was initially expected to play some wide receiver in college, but he had been working at defensive back for the Razorbacks during spring practices.

Following Murphy's decision, Arkansas is now left with 84 projected scholarships for the 2025 roster, based on the number of 85 provided by head coach Sam Pittman on Tuesday. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for more updates during the Hogs' offseason.