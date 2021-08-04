Arkansas freshmen who could burn their redshirt in 2021

For the fourth straight year, college football players will be allowed to appear in as many as four games this season while maintaining the year of eligibility.

The rule applies to all players who haven’t previously redshirted, but most of the attention falls on true freshmen who, in the past, might have had to wait a full year before getting on the field for the first time.

It’s unclear how head coach Sam Pittman will utilize the four-game redshirt rule in 2021 because it wasn’t a factor in Year 1 of his tenure. Last year, players could appear in every game without penalty because of the pandemic-related eligibility relief granted by the NCAA, essentially making it a free year.

Things will be back to normal - just as they were in 2018 and 2019 - this season, so HawgBeat decided to take a stab at which of the Razorbacks’ incoming freshmen might burn their redshirt by playing in five or more games in 2021…