A product of St. John Bosco High School in Southern California, Lockett has at least 23 offers from some of the nation's best, including USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Michigan, Miami and others.

Arkansas got a head start on its 2026 recruiting class Thursday as defensive back Tay Lockett committed to the Razorbacks.

The sophomore defensive back — like much of the 2026 class so far — has yet to be rated by Rivals, but he is sure to be in the initial 2026 rankings.

Lockett told HawgBeat he saw what Arkansas can become in the future, and it’s something he wants to be a part of.

“I just feel like what Coach Pittman is building out there, the way that he’s running the program, they’re going to be a national powerhouse,” Lockett said.

Last season for University City High School in San Diego — where he played before he transferred to St. John Bosco — Lockett recorded 92 tackles, forced three fumbles and recovered five. He also intercepted seven passes, the most by a freshman in the San Diego Section of the CIF.

It's worth noting St. John Bosch High School is one of the best high school programs in the nation. Since 2013, the school has won three High School National Championships in 2013, 2019 and 2022.

It's also produced quality NFL talent, too. Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Trent McDuffie and former first-round pick Josh Rosen come from the school located south of Los Angeles.

Former Clemson and now-Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, as well as his brother Matayo -- a five-star defensive end in the 2023 class committed to Oregon -- also hail from St. John Bosco.

While roughly 1,560 miles separate Lockett’s high school campus from the University of Arkansas, Lockett won’t be by himself, which played into his decision. Lockett said his family is originally from Arkansas and moved to California before he was born.

He told HawgBeat that his grandmother, grandfather, aunt, uncles, cousins, nephew and niece all currently live in Arkansas.

“All of my family lives out there, you know, so the decision to go there just feels right,” Lockett said.

Lockett is the first player in the class of 2026 to commit to the Razorbacks. Arkansas currently has 18 commitments in the 2024 class and two in the 2025 class.